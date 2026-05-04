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Apartment in a new building Karmar Sakura

Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
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6
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ID: 38220
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bagcilar

About the complex

Karmar Sakura stands out as a well-balanced residential destination that responds to the evolving needs of families seeking both comfort and long-term stability in Istanbul. Its emphasis on spacious apartment layouts, landscaped outdoor areas, and integrated daily services creates a living environment designed for real life rather than short-term trends. The presence of on-site commercial units further enhances convenience, allowing residents to access essential services without leaving the community.

As an investment asset, Karmar Sakura appeals to buyers seeking a lower-risk profile combined with stable rental demand. Family-sized apartments in well-connected districts tend to attract long-term tenants, reducing vacancy cycles and management complexity. The project’s green building approach, wellness facilities, and strong safety systems further reinforce its attractiveness to both end users and investors prioritizing durability, livability, and future-proof value.

10 Specific Advantages of Karmar Sakura

  1. Prime location on Basin Express Highway in a high-growth area

  2. Built according to Green Building principles with rainwater reuse

  3. 23,736 m² site with landscaped gardens and walking paths

  4. Spacious 2+1, 3+1, and 4+1 apartments with large balconies

  5. 57 on-site commercial units providing daily convenience

  6. Social and sports facilities including basketball court and gym

  7. Men’s and women’s separate pools and fitness areas for privacy

  8. Wellness amenities with sauna and traditional Turkish bath (hamam)

  9. 24/7 security, CCTV, fire alarm, and comprehensive safety systems

  10. Minutes from metro, major malls, hospitals, and Istanbul Airport

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Bagcilar, Turkey
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Finance

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Apartment in a new building Karmar Sakura
Bagcilar, Turkey
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