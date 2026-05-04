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Apartment in a new building Flat 24

Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
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8
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ID: 38202
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bagcilar

About the complex

Flat 24 project is an exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Istanbul on the vital Basin Express road. The project is strategically located surrounded by business centers, universities, and commercial malls, in addition to its modern designs that combine comfort and luxury.

Flat 24 offers apartments of various sizes with "Feng Shui" designs to enhance comfort and luxury, with distinctive services that make the project an ideal place to work and live. It is the perfect project for those seeking investment and housing in one place.

Advantages of the project:

  • Strategically located on the vital Basin Express Road, near the airport and business centers.
  • Modern design using the art of "Feng Shui", which promotes comfort and health.
  • A nearby metro station provides easy access to all areas of Istanbul.
  • It provides a variety of options of apartments of different sizes to suit diverse needs.
  • Distinctive views and natural light thanks to the high glass facades.
  • Distinguished services such as indoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, and steam rooms.
  • The ceiling height is 3 meters, which adds a feeling of spaciousness and comfort.
  • 24-hour security and monitoring services to ensure safety.
  • An integrated commercial area that ensures that the needs of the residents are easily met.
  • The possibility of obtaining Turkish citizenship by investing in the project.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Bagcilar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

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Apartment in a new building Flat 24
Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
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