Apartment in a new building Flat 24

Flat 24 project is an exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Istanbul on the vital Basin Express road. The project is strategically located surrounded by business centers, universities, and commercial malls, in addition to its modern designs that combine comfort and luxury.

Flat 24 offers apartments of various sizes with "Feng Shui" designs to enhance comfort and luxury, with distinctive services that make the project an ideal place to work and live. It is the perfect project for those seeking investment and housing in one place.

Advantages of the project: