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Apartment in a new building Referans Beşiktaş

Besiktas, Turkey
Price on request
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ID: 38247
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Besiktas

About the complex

Referans Beşiktaş Luxury Apartments Near the Bosphorus in Central Istanbul

Referans Beşiktaş represents a refined interpretation of luxury urban living within one of Istanbul’s most established and culturally rich districts. The project’s architectural approach emphasizes elegance, privacy, and harmony with its prestigious surroundings, making it particularly appealing to buyers seeking exclusivity without sacrificing centrality. Its low-density residential concept enhances the sense of calm and distinction rarely found in such a prime city-center location.

The project’s location in Beşiktaş offers residents immediate integration into Istanbul’s social, cultural, and commercial fabric. Proximity to the Bosphorus, historic parks, universities, and lifestyle destinations ensures a vibrant yet balanced daily experience. Excellent transport connectivity via metro lines, ferry routes, and major highways further elevates the project’s practicality for both residents and professionals with dynamic urban routines.

From an investment standpoint, Referans Beşiktaş benefits from the inherent scarcity of new luxury developments in central Beşiktaş. Properties in this district consistently demonstrate resilience in value and sustained demand, driven by limited supply and high prestige. The combination of premium specifications, strong location fundamentals, and long-term desirability positions the project as a stable asset for capital preservation and selective rental demand.

Referans Beşiktaş is a luxury residential project in the heart of Beşiktaş, offering modern architecture and spacious apartments near the Bosphorus, historic parks, and Istanbul’s main cultural hubs.

Referans Beşiktaş combines premium materials, private outdoor spaces, and full wellness facilities, delivering exclusive urban living with strong accessibility in one of Istanbul’s most prestigious districts.

10 Specific Advantages of Referans Beşiktaş

  1. Located in central Beşiktaş near the Bosphorus shoreline

  2. Surrounded by historic parks and established urban landmarks

  3. Apartments ranging from 1-bedroom units to large duplex homes

  4. Bosphorus, garden, and skyline views from selected residences

  5. High-end interior finishes and premium construction materials

  6. Private balconies, terraces, or garden spaces in many units

  7. Indoor swimming pool reserved for residents

  8. Full wellness facilities including gym, sauna, hamam, and steam room

  9. Landscaped gardens with walking paths and decorative water features

  10. Immediate access to metro, ferries, highways, schools, and hospitals

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Besiktas, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building Referans Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
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