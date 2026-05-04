Apartment in a new building The Almond Garden

The Almond Garden Acıbadem stands out as a rare boutique residential project in Üsküdar–Acıbadem, an area known for its mature urban fabric, high livability, and consistent real estate demand. With only 148 apartments across two low-density towers, the project offers a level of privacy and exclusivity that is increasingly difficult to find in central Istanbul districts. This limited supply, combined with the established character of Acıbadem, supports strong long-term value retention and capital appreciation.

Flexible Apartment Concepts Designed for Modern Families

One of the defining strengths of The Almond Garden Acıbadem is its diverse apartment selection, ranging from practical 1+1 layouts to spacious 4+1 family homes. The inclusion of duplex, loft, garden, and terrace units addresses different lifestyle needs, making the project suitable for both end users and investors. Smart home integration, generous layouts, and access to landscaped outdoor spaces enhance daily comfort while aligning with modern urban living expectations.

Central Connectivity and Investment Appeal

Situated in one of Üsküdar’s most accessible neighborhoods, The Almond Garden Acıbadem benefits from proximity to major roads, public transportation, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. This central connectivity strengthens rental demand while maintaining appeal for owner-occupiers seeking long-term residence. The project’s green building approach, social amenities, and boutique scale further position it as a balanced investment opportunity combining lifestyle quality with sustainable market demand.

The Almond Garden Acıbadem is a boutique residential project in Üsküdar–Acıbadem, built on 12,847 m² with two 10-storey blocks and 148 modern apartments.

The Almond Garden Acıbadem offers 1+1 to 4+1 homes including duplex, loft, garden, and terrace units, combining smart living, green spaces, and central access.

10 Specific Advantages of The Almond Garden Acıbadem