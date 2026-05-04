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Apartment in a new building Angel City

Atasehir, Turkey
Price on request
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13
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ID: 38175
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Atasehir

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Angel City is a modern residential project in Ataşehir, Istanbul’s Asian side, near the International Financial Center, offering contemporary design and urban comfort.

Angel City features functional apartments with quality finishes, social facilities, green areas, and strong rental and long-term investment potential in a prime district.

10 Specific Advantages of Angel City

  1. Prime location in Ataşehir, Asian side of Istanbul

  2. Close to Istanbul International Financial Center

  3. Contemporary architectural design

  4. Functional apartment layouts

  5. High-quality interior finishes

  6. Swimming pool, fitness center, and sauna

  7. Landscaped green and leisure areas

  8. 24/7 security and controlled access

  9. Secure underground parking

  10. High rental income and capital appreciation potential

Location on the map

Atasehir, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building Angel City
Atasehir, Turkey
Price on request
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