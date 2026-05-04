Apartment in a new building Angel City

Angel City is a modern residential project in Ataşehir, Istanbul’s Asian side, near the International Financial Center, offering contemporary design and urban comfort.
Angel City features functional apartments with quality finishes, social facilities, green areas, and strong rental and long-term investment potential in a prime district.
10 Specific Advantages of Angel City
Prime location in Ataşehir, Asian side of Istanbul
Close to Istanbul International Financial Center
Contemporary architectural design
Functional apartment layouts
High-quality interior finishes
Swimming pool, fitness center, and sauna
Landscaped green and leisure areas
24/7 security and controlled access
Secure underground parking
High rental income and capital appreciation potential