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Apartment in a new building Otto Ataşehir

Atasehir, Turkey
Price on request
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11
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ID: 38174
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Atasehir

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Otto Ataşehir is a ready mixed-use project in Ataşehir combining residences, offices, and shops in one building, positioned near Istanbul Financial Center and key urban services.

Otto Ataşehir offers flexible unit types with strong transport access, designed for rental demand and daily city use, supporting stable income and long-term value growth.

10 Specific Advantages of Otto Ataşehir

  1. Located minutes from Istanbul Financial Center in Ataşehir

  2. Ready-to-move project with completed construction

  3. Single-building mixed-use concept for living, work, and retail

  4. Wide unit mix from 1+1 to large residences plus offices

  5. Walking distance to the upcoming Ataşehir Metro station

  6. Direct access to E-5 and TEM highway connections

  7. Surrounded by hospitals, malls, hotels, and business hubs

  8. Designed to attract corporate tenants and professionals

  9. High rental demand due to office and residence integration

  10. Eligible for Turkish citizenship through property ownership

Location on the map

Atasehir, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building Otto Ataşehir
Atasehir, Turkey
Price on request
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