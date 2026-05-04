Apartment in a new building Otto Ataşehir

Otto Ataşehir is a ready mixed-use project in Ataşehir combining residences, offices, and shops in one building, positioned near Istanbul Financial Center and key urban services.
Otto Ataşehir offers flexible unit types with strong transport access, designed for rental demand and daily city use, supporting stable income and long-term value growth.
10 Specific Advantages of Otto Ataşehir
Located minutes from Istanbul Financial Center in Ataşehir
Ready-to-move project with completed construction
Single-building mixed-use concept for living, work, and retail
Wide unit mix from 1+1 to large residences plus offices
Walking distance to the upcoming Ataşehir Metro station
Direct access to E-5 and TEM highway connections
Surrounded by hospitals, malls, hotels, and business hubs
Designed to attract corporate tenants and professionals
High rental demand due to office and residence integration
Eligible for Turkish citizenship through property ownership