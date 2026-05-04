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Apartment in a new building Anka Ataşehir

Atasehir, Turkey
Price on request
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9
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ID: 38172
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Atasehir

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Anka Ataşehir is a modern mixed-use development in Ataşehir, Istanbul, combining residential apartments, offices, and street-level retail within a 13-floor building in a key financial district.

Anka Ataşehir offers diverse apartment sizes, office units, and shops with strong transport access, modern construction standards, and high investment appeal near Istanbul Financial Center.

Top 10 Specific Advantages of Anka Ataşehir

  1. Prime location in Ataşehir on Istanbul’s Asian side

  2. Mixed-use concept: residential, offices, and retail in one project

  3. One building with 13 floors on a 4,446 m² land plot

  4. Total of 195 units including apartments, offices, and shops

  5. Wide apartment range from 1+1 to 4.5+1 including duplexes

  6. Apartment sizes from approx. 58 m² up to 358 m²

  7. Walking distance (8–10 minutes) to metro station

  8. Underfloor heating and advanced sound/thermal insulation

  9. 24/7 security, private parking, and green areas

  10. Strong rental and resale potential near Istanbul Financial Center

 

 

Location on the map

Atasehir, Turkey
Education
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Apartment in a new building Anka Ataşehir
Atasehir, Turkey
Price on request
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Swimming pool Indoor pool 2477 SecurityGenerator Car parkingBBQ Pergola Tennis court  Basketball Court Sauna Fitness salt room Steam room Shocked room
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
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