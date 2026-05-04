Apartment in a new building Anka Ataşehir

Anka Ataşehir is a modern mixed-use development in Ataşehir, Istanbul, combining residential apartments, offices, and street-level retail within a 13-floor building in a key financial district.
Anka Ataşehir offers diverse apartment sizes, office units, and shops with strong transport access, modern construction standards, and high investment appeal near Istanbul Financial Center.
Top 10 Specific Advantages of Anka Ataşehir
Prime location in Ataşehir on Istanbul’s Asian side
Mixed-use concept: residential, offices, and retail in one project
One building with 13 floors on a 4,446 m² land plot
Total of 195 units including apartments, offices, and shops
Wide apartment range from 1+1 to 4.5+1 including duplexes
Apartment sizes from approx. 58 m² up to 358 m²
Walking distance (8–10 minutes) to metro station
Underfloor heating and advanced sound/thermal insulation
24/7 security, private parking, and green areas
Strong rental and resale potential near Istanbul Financial Center