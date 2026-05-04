Apartment in a new building Anka Ataşehir

Anka Ataşehir is a modern mixed-use development in Ataşehir, Istanbul, combining residential apartments, offices, and street-level retail within a 13-floor building in a key financial district.

Anka Ataşehir offers diverse apartment sizes, office units, and shops with strong transport access, modern construction standards, and high investment appeal near Istanbul Financial Center.

Top 10 Specific Advantages of Anka Ataşehir