Residential complex Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!

Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!
Discover a new level of comfort – purchase an apartment in the modern Peron Istanbul Kartal residential complex in one of Istanbul's most sought-after areas.
Apartments for sale
Special offer:
Completion date: Q4 2027
Developed infrastructure of the complex
The land area of the project is 42,319 m².
The project consists of four blocks and includes 666 apartments. You'll enjoy complete comfort:
Apartment advantages
Each apartment is designed with attention to detail and features:
Convenient location
The complex is within walking distance of key amenities:
Why buy an apartment in Peron Istanbul Kartal?
Don't miss the chance to own an apartment in Peron Istanbul Kartal!
Contact us to:
Peron Istanbul Kartal is your key to comfortable living in Istanbul!