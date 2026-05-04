Residential complex Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!

Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!

Discover a new level of comfort – purchase an apartment in the modern Peron Istanbul Kartal residential complex in one of Istanbul's most sought-after areas.

Apartments for sale

2+1 apartments (from 114 m2 to 197 m2) from USD 565,000

3+1 apartments (from 181 m2 to 263 m2) from USD 890,000

4+1 apartments (from 190 m2 to 490 m2) from USD 1,245,000

Special offer:

15% discount with a 45% payment!

24-month installment plan with no interest!

Completion date: Q4 2027

Developed infrastructure of the complex

The land area of ​​the project is 42,319 m².

The project consists of four blocks and includes 666 apartments. You'll enjoy complete comfort:

Indoor and outdoor parking

1 outdoor and 4 indoor swimming pools

Walking paths

Sauna, Turkish hammam, jacuzzi, steam room

Fitness center and reformer Pilates studio

Massage rooms

Basketball and volleyball courts

Children's playground

Dog walking area

Observation terrace and relaxation areas with pergolas

Landscaping, communal garden

Social club and café

23 commercial spaces

Reception

24-hour security and video surveillance

Apartment advantages

Each apartment is designed with attention to detail and features:

Built-in kitchen appliances

Water purification system

Laundry room

Shower and en-suite bathroom in the bedroom

Wardrobe

Smart home system

PVC windows

Balcony or terrace

Central satellite TV system

Hilton-style bathroom

Steel entrance door

Convenient location

The complex is within walking distance of key amenities:

50 m - nearest store and Marmaray station

200 m - promenade

400 m - shopping center

700 m - private schools

3 km - metro

17 km - Sabiha Gokcen Airport

26 km - 15th July Martyrs' Bridge

36 km - Eurasia Tunnel

Why buy an apartment in Peron Istanbul Kartal?

Suitable for Turkish residency and citizenship Profitable investment: the Kartal district is actively developing, and property values ​​are rising; High rental demand: thanks to its location and infrastructure, apartments are ideal for rentals; Quality of life: everything you need is close by, nature and the city in harmony; Safety and comfort: 24-hour security, modern technology, and a well-designed environment.

Don't miss the chance to own an apartment in Peron Istanbul Kartal!

Contact us to:

Get detailed information about floor plans and prices;

Schedule an online or in-person viewing;

Learn about purchase terms and financing options.

Peron Istanbul Kartal is your key to comfortable living in Istanbul!