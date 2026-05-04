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Residential complex Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!

Kartal, Turkey
from
$480,000
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ID: 36536
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1293
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kartal

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!

Discover a new level of comfort – purchase an apartment in the modern Peron Istanbul Kartal residential complex in one of Istanbul's most sought-after areas.

Apartments for sale

  • 2+1 apartments (from 114 m2 to 197 m2) from USD 565,000
  • 3+1 apartments (from 181 m2 to 263 m2) from USD 890,000
  • 4+1 apartments (from 190 m2 to 490 m2) from USD 1,245,000

Special offer:

  • 15% discount with a 45% payment!
  • 24-month installment plan with no interest!

Completion date: Q4 2027

Developed infrastructure of the complex

The land area of ​​the project is 42,319 m².
The project consists of four blocks and includes 666 apartments. You'll enjoy complete comfort:

  • Indoor and outdoor parking
  • 1 outdoor and 4 indoor swimming pools
  • Walking paths
  • Sauna, Turkish hammam, jacuzzi, steam room
  • Fitness center and reformer Pilates studio
  • Massage rooms
  • Basketball and volleyball courts
  • Children's playground
  • Dog walking area
  • Observation terrace and relaxation areas with pergolas
  • Landscaping, communal garden
  • Social club and café
  • 23 commercial spaces
  • Reception
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

Apartment advantages

Each apartment is designed with attention to detail and features:

  • Built-in kitchen appliances
  • Water purification system
  • Laundry room
  • Shower and en-suite bathroom in the bedroom
  • Wardrobe
  • Smart home system
  • PVC windows
  • Balcony or terrace
  • Central satellite TV system
  • Hilton-style bathroom
  • Steel entrance door

Convenient location

The complex is within walking distance of key amenities:

  • 50 m - nearest store and Marmaray station
  • 200 m - promenade
  • 400 m - shopping center
  • 700 m - private schools
  • 3 km - metro
  • 17 km - Sabiha Gokcen Airport
  • 26 km - 15th July Martyrs' Bridge
  • 36 km - Eurasia Tunnel

Why buy an apartment in Peron Istanbul Kartal?

  1. Suitable for Turkish residency and citizenship
  2. Profitable investment: the Kartal district is actively developing, and property values ​​are rising;
  3. High rental demand: thanks to its location and infrastructure, apartments are ideal for rentals;
  4. Quality of life: everything you need is close by, nature and the city in harmony;
  5. Safety and comfort: 24-hour security, modern technology, and a well-designed environment.

Don't miss the chance to own an apartment in Peron Istanbul Kartal!

Contact us to:

  • Get detailed information about floor plans and prices;
  • Schedule an online or in-person viewing;
  • Learn about purchase terms and financing options.

Peron Istanbul Kartal is your key to comfortable living in Istanbul!

Location on the map

Kartal, Turkey
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Residential complex Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!
Kartal, Turkey
from
$480,000
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