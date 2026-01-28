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Apartment in a new building in Güneşli Istanbul

Arif Aga Sokagi, Turkey
Price on request
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7
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ID: 34982
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/03/2026

Location

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  • Address
    Arif Aga Sokagi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Avrupa Konutları Güneşli – A Modern Lifestyle in the Heart of European Istanbul located in Güneşli – Bağcılar, one of the fastest-growing districts on Istanbul’s European side, Avrupa Konutları Güneşli by Artaş İnşaat offers a new standard of urban family living. The project combines greenery, tranquility, and accessibility — being close to major highways, metro stations, and shopping centers — to create a perfectly balanced residential environment.

Avrupa Konutları Güneşli  offers a wide range of apartment types to meet every need: from 1+1 stylish units for modern individuals, 2+1 and 3+1 family apartments, up to 4+1 premium residences designed for spacious and elegant living. Each apartment features large balconies, panoramic windows, and smart layouts that maximize comfort, light, and privacy.

Key Features of Avrupa Konutları Güneşli

  1. Contemporary architecture with high-end finishing.

  2. Smart home infrastructure and integrated control systems.

  3. Expansive green areas and landscaped gardens.

  4. Separate swimming pools for men, women, and children.

  5. Fully equipped gym, sauna, and steam rooms.

  6. Walking and jogging paths throughout the compound.

  7. Children’s playgrounds and family relaxation zones.

  8. 24/7 security with advanced monitoring systems.

  9. Indoor parking and professional maintenance service.

  10. Eligible for Turkish Citizenship through property investment.

Location on the map

Arif Aga Sokagi, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building in Güneşli Istanbul
Arif Aga Sokagi, Turkey
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