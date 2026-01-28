Apartment in a new building in Güneşli Istanbul

Avrupa Konutları Güneşli – A Modern Lifestyle in the Heart of European Istanbul located in Güneşli – Bağcılar, one of the fastest-growing districts on Istanbul’s European side, Avrupa Konutları Güneşli by Artaş İnşaat offers a new standard of urban family living. The project combines greenery, tranquility, and accessibility — being close to major highways, metro stations, and shopping centers — to create a perfectly balanced residential environment.

Avrupa Konutları Güneşli offers a wide range of apartment types to meet every need: from 1+1 stylish units for modern individuals, 2+1 and 3+1 family apartments, up to 4+1 premium residences designed for spacious and elegant living. Each apartment features large balconies, panoramic windows, and smart layouts that maximize comfort, light, and privacy.

Key Features of Avrupa Konutları Güneşli