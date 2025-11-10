Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Morocco

Marrakech-Safi
4
Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima
3
Villa 7 bedrooms in El Jadida Province, Morocco
Villa 7 bedrooms
El Jadida Province, Morocco
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 025 m²
$3,34M
6 bedroom house in Essaouira Province, Morocco
6 bedroom house
Essaouira Province, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
This hotel enjoys a unique location: on the front line of the ramparts of Essaouira's UNESCO…
$735,600
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tiznit Province, Morocco
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tiznit Province, Morocco
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
$743,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Casablanca, Morocco
Villa 4 bedrooms
Casablanca, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a magnificent modern and unusual villa of 630 m2, located close to the water par…
$1,09M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tangier, Morocco
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tangier, Morocco
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Exceptional villa located in a quiet area, just a stone's throw from the Kasbah of Tangier a…
$6,80M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tiznit Province, Morocco
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tiznit Province, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
$743,000
House 18 rooms in Tangier, Morocco
House 18 rooms
Tangier, Morocco
Rooms 18
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marrakech-Safi, Morocco
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marrakech-Safi, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Your agency Espace Home Immobilier offers you this villa of 600 m² with a beautiful plot of …
$2,06M
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Tangier, Morocco
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Tangier, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Two semi-detached houses with gardens for sale in the popular Marchand area of Tangier. One …
$4,03M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Marrakesh, Morocco
Villa 9 bedrooms
Marrakesh, Morocco
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 12 000 m²
Number of floors 1
$3,86M
Villa 9 bedrooms in caidat dOulad Hassoune, Morocco
Villa 9 bedrooms
caidat dOulad Hassoune, Morocco
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 11 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Palmpy grove
$3,28M
