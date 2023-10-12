Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Morocco

438 properties total found
3 room apartment in prefecture d arrondissements de Casablanca-Anfa, Morocco
3 room apartment
prefecture d arrondissements de Casablanca-Anfa, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Je mets en vente un bel appartement à ryad raha route d'Azban. Sa superficie 63 mètres. …
€4,000
Apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 455 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a business in Rabat Hay Riad. Leasehold of a fully eq…
€898,579
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Nahda. Villa of 600 …
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a new villa in Bouznika Oued Charrat. Villa with swim…
€1,41M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 645 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Very sunny villa with a ga…
€2,11M
2 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
2 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat CYM Hay El Fath. Ap…
€372,269
2 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
2 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Témara Ouled Mtaa. Apartm…
€385,105
Apartment in Moulay Bousselham, Morocco
Apartment
Moulay Bousselham, Morocco
Area 186 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling commercial premises in Rabat l'Océan. Commercial prem…
€821,558
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Crossing ap…
€1,21M
1 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
1 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Bouznika. Apartment with an area of 5…
€205,390
4 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 850 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi ONEP. This is a charming con…
€4,75M
2 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
2 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a duplex in Bouznika Plage. Magnificent duplex ideall…
€564,821
2 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
2 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Bas Agdal. Beautiful renovated …
€481,382
Apartment in prefecture d arrondissements de Casablanca-Anfa, Morocco
Apartment
prefecture d arrondissements de Casablanca-Anfa, Morocco
Area 5 300 m²
Aykana real estate agency is selling land in Casablanca Bir Anzarane. Magnificent land has a…
€30,81M
Villa 6 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 040 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a Villa in Rabat Souissi Large new villa with 1 outdo…
€5,13M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Villa with garde…
€1,75M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Morocco
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a riad in the Oudayas of Rabat. A Riad with an area o…
€564,821
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hassan. Beautiful …
€806,154
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hassan. Beautiful apartment of …
€744,537
3 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
3 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat CYM. Apartment to retype, with …
€231,063
3 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
3 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a furnished apartment in Rabat Haut Agdal. Beautiful …
€1,08M
3 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
3 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in El Menzeh. Apartment in a closed resi…
€492,935
3 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
3 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hay Riad. Recently…
€641,842
3 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
3 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hay Riad Magnificent apartment …
€847,232
3 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
3 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Agdal. Crossing apartment with …
€821,558
4 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
4 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a penthouse in Rabat Hay Riad Prestigia. Beautiful ap…
€1,16M
Villa 2 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 2 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Temara Harhoura. Villa located in a main a…
€1,21M
3 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
3 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agents is selling an apartment in Témara Ouled mtaa. Apartme…
€641,842
3 room apartment in Tmeaqit, Morocco
3 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling an apartment in Rabat Aviation 130 m² apartment, loc…
€539,148
4 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a penthouse in Rabat Souissi. Apartment on the top f…
€1,80M

About Morocco

Nestled in Northern Africa, Morocco is a culturally and historically diverse sovereign state. The country’s largest city is Casablanca while the smaller Rabat is the capital. It is home to a population of over 35 million people and is one of the largest economies in Africa. Over the years, modern Morocco is a blend of various cultures, ethnicities, and influences. It enjoys a stable and consistently growing economy thanks to participation of various sectors including tourism, agriculture and energy.

Moroccan tourism

Tourism is one of the most important sectors that play a major role in the Moroccan economy. It is ranked as one of the top travel destinations in the world and draws in millions of visitors each year. Most of the tourists are drawn to the country due to its religious and historic significance. Being the home for many ancient sites and monuments, Morocco contains important examples of historic architecture from the Roman and Islamic empires. Additionally, there are many other tourism activities that you can partake in such as trekking, hiking, ecotourism and wildlife excursions.

Buying Moroccan property

Apart from a few restrictions on foreigners buying agricultural lands, acquiring property in Morocco is relatively easy and short. The country is a prime choice for the real estate market due to a rapidly growing economy and increasing demand from tourists and visitors from around the globe. It is easy to get cost-effective deals on lucrative property whether you are looking to relocate permanently or just as an asset. You can choose a reliable real estate agent in order to get access to the thousands of properties readily available across the country. They will smoothen out the process of choosing and owning your ideal property in no time at all. Morocco is also rich in culture and diversity making it one of the top destinations in the real estate market worldwide.

Frequently asked questions about Moroccan property for sale

What documents do foreigners need to purchase real estate in Morocco?

In order to buy a property, foreigners need a passport of their country. It would also be necessary to open a Moroccan bank account from which funds would be transferred to the owner of the site.

Which cities in Morocco are the most promising in terms of acquisition of real estate?

For a profitable investment, you can consider Casablanca and Agadir — the two most popular resorts of the country. They are considered promising because of the constant increase in prices. The cost of housing in Morocco here annually increases by 4-8%. Great investment attractiveness is also famous for the capital of the country — Rabat. Because of the regular influx of tourists any liquid facility bought here, will bring a good profit from the lease.

What taxes and charges should be paid by foreigners planning to buy property in Morocco?

When buying residential real estate foreign persons need to pay a registration tax fee - 2.5% of the price of the property. There is also a land tax for all types of housing and a notary fee. In both cases, 1% of the value indicated in the sale of real estate in Morocco is paid.
