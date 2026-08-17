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Residential properties for sale in Morocco

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Marrakech-Safi
3
9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ait Issafen, Morocco
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ait Issafen, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Atalanta presents this exceptional seaside villa combining inspirational architecture and mo…
$743,000
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Tangier, Morocco
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Tangier, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Two adjacent houses with gardens are for sale in the popular Marchand area of Tangier. One o…
$4,03M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 7 bedrooms in El Jadida Province, Morocco
Villa 7 bedrooms
El Jadida Province, Morocco
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 025 m²
$3,34M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tangier, Morocco
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tangier, Morocco
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Exceptional villa located in a quiet area, just a stone's throw from the Kasbah of Tangier a…
$6,80M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marrakech-Safi, Morocco
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marrakech-Safi, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Your agency Espace Home Immobilier offers you this villa of 600 m² with a beautiful plot of …
$2,06M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Casablanca, Morocco
Villa 4 bedrooms
Casablanca, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a magnificent modern and unusual villa of 630 m2, located near the water park, w…
$1,09M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tiznit Province, Morocco
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tiznit Province, Morocco
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
$743,000
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 9 bedrooms in Marrakesh, Morocco
Villa 9 bedrooms
Marrakesh, Morocco
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 12 000 m²
Number of floors 1
$3,86M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 9 bedrooms in caidat dOulad Hassoune, Morocco
Villa 9 bedrooms
caidat dOulad Hassoune, Morocco
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 11 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Palmpy grove
$3,28M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

Property types in Morocco

houses

Properties features in Morocco

Cheap
Luxury

About Morocco

Nestled in Northern Africa, Morocco is a culturally and historically diverse sovereign state. The country’s largest city is Casablanca while the smaller Rabat is the capital. It is home to a population of over 35 million people and is one of the largest economies in Africa. Over the years, modern Morocco is a blend of various cultures, ethnicities, and influences. It enjoys a stable and consistently growing economy thanks to participation of various sectors including tourism, agriculture and energy.

Moroccan tourism

Tourism is one of the most important sectors that play a major role in the Moroccan economy. It is ranked as one of the top travel destinations in the world and draws in millions of visitors each year. Most of the tourists are drawn to the country due to its religious and historic significance. Being the home for many ancient sites and monuments, Morocco contains important examples of historic architecture from the Roman and Islamic empires. Additionally, there are many other tourism activities that you can partake in such as trekking, hiking, ecotourism and wildlife excursions.

Buying Moroccan property

Apart from a few restrictions on foreigners buying agricultural lands, acquiring property in Morocco is relatively easy and short. The country is a prime choice for the real estate market due to a rapidly growing economy and increasing demand from tourists and visitors from around the globe. It is easy to get cost-effective deals on lucrative property whether you are looking to relocate permanently or just as an asset. You can choose a reliable real estate agent in order to get access to the thousands of properties readily available across the country. They will smoothen out the process of choosing and owning your ideal property in no time at all. Morocco is also rich in culture and diversity making it one of the top destinations in the real estate market worldwide.

Frequently asked questions about Moroccan property for sale

What documents do foreigners need to purchase real estate in Morocco?

In order to buy a property, foreigners need a passport of their country. It would also be necessary to open a Moroccan bank account from which funds would be transferred to the owner of the site.

Which cities in Morocco are the most promising in terms of acquisition of real estate?

For a profitable investment, you can consider Casablanca and Agadir — the two most popular resorts of the country. They are considered promising because of the constant increase in prices. The cost of housing in Morocco here annually increases by 4-8%. Great investment attractiveness is also famous for the capital of the country — Rabat. Because of the regular influx of tourists any liquid facility bought here, will bring a good profit from the lease.

What taxes and charges should be paid by foreigners planning to buy property in Morocco?

When buying residential real estate foreign persons need to pay a registration tax fee - 2.5% of the price of the property. There is also a land tax for all types of housing and a notary fee. In both cases, 1% of the value indicated in the sale of real estate in Morocco is paid.
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