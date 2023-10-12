Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Morocco

Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Nahda. Villa of 600 …
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a new villa in Bouznika Oued Charrat. Villa with swim…
€1,41M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 645 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Very sunny villa with a ga…
€2,11M
Villa 6 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 040 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a Villa in Rabat Souissi Large new villa with 1 outdo…
€5,13M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Villa with garde…
€1,75M
Villa 2 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 2 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Temara Harhoura. Villa located in a main a…
€1,21M
Villa 5 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a new villa in Rabat Bir Kacem. Magnificent new villa…
€5,90M
Villa 3 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 3 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Tetouan M'diq. Magnificent villa with a vi…
€1,49M
Villa 4 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 983 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat souissi OLM. Villa of 983 m² of land…
€2,18M
Villa 9 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 9 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 3 170 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling two villas in Témara Harhoura. Two villas on a plot o…
€3,85M
Villa 5 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 330 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Temara Harhoura. Villa with a large garden…
€2,57M
Villa 4 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Kenitra Bir Rami. Villa with an area of 50…
€1,28M
Villa 6 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Corner villa on a plot of …
€1,36M
Villa Villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa Villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 493 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Les Orangers. Villa with an area of …
€1,87M
Villa 3 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 3 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling a villa in Bassatine El Menzeh. Beautifu…
€1,41M
Villa 4 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Tamesna. Villa with a small garden and a g…
€513,474
Villa 5 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling a Villa in Rabat Hay Riad. New corner villa, very mod…
€2,05M
Villa 2 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 2 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 433 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Temara Sid el Abed. 3 min walk from the be…
€1,41M
Villa 6 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 399 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Mabella. Villa with an area of 399 m…
€1,03M
Villa 4 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 038 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a villa in Rabat souissi ONEP. Old villa to renovate…
€2,39M
Villa 4 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is Selling a villa in Témara Harhoura. Magnificent villa with sw…
€1,39M
Villa 4 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 200 m²
Villa for sale at Golf de Bouznika. Very beautiful Villa isolated on the golf course of Bouz…
€3,08M
Villa 3 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 3 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a villa in Marrakech Palmeraie. Villa in a closed an…
€667,516
Villa 3 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 3 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a villa in Temara Harhoura. Villa built…
€1,36M
Villa 5 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Isolated vill…
€2,54M
Villa 4 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 680 m²
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Les Orangers Villa with commercial a…
€2,03M
Villa 4 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling a villa in Bouznika Oued Cherrat Very beautiful new s…
€1,16M
Villa 3 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 3 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 307 m²
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling a Villa in Sala Al Jadida. Villa with an area of 307…
€975,611
Villa 4 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 698 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Aviation. Semi-finished villa, on a …
€2,05M
Villa 5 room villa in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 284 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Temara Harhoura. Large villa on a plot of …
€2,28M

