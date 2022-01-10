Novyy proekt na 2 beregovoy linii - Mahmutlar

Incekum, Turkey
61–85 m²
2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
The residential complex Venezia Garden Residence Incekum, located in the Inzhekum area ( Avsallar ), and is being built on a land plot of 8680 sq.m. It provides the best species characteristics of all apartments. Sea views, forest and Taurus Mountains. A complex of eight 2-storey blocks with a separate pool and relaxation area. A total of 104 apartments in the complex. It is 300 meters from the beaches.
Features of the Venezia Garden Residence Incekum complex: outdoor pool, indoor pool, fitness, spa area, cinema, music room, camellia, open parking, gazebo, barbecue, relaxation room, children's playground, emergency generator, satellite dish of public television, security camera system 24/7, autonomous electric generator.
Location:
30 km. to the center of Alanya;
95 km to Antalya Airport;
200 m to the sea.
within walking distance are public transport stops, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies.
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!