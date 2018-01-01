  1. Realting.com
Apartamenty s panoramnymi vidami na gory v rayone Oba

Alanya, Turkey
from
€179,000
;
16
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 52 to 174 square meters. Distance to the sea 3300 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center
Kemer, Turkey
from
€129,000
Residence A Perfect Residance Project in Bayraklı
Bayrakli, Turkey
from
€178,405
Residential complex Residential Complex,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€446,603
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,000
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Karakocali, Turkey
Price on request
Apartamenty s panoramnymi vidami na gory v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€179,000
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€814,370
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a spacious terrace, a view of the sea and parking spaces. The beachfront residence consists of four buildings and features a beautiful landscaped garden, water taxi service, concierge service, a fitness center, yoga and pilates, aerobics and dance studios, ponds, observation decks, walking and bike paths, kids' playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a spa, restaurants, gyms. Apartments options One-bedroom apartment with an area from 88 m2 to 104 m2 - from 814,370 USD to 960,177 USD Two-bedroom apartment with an area from 105 m2 to 270 m2 - from 972,014 USD to 2,478,621 USD Three-bedroom apartment with an area from 171 m2 to 236 m2 - from 1,574,326 USD to 2,172,418 USD Four-bedroom apartment with an area from 235 m2 to 277 m2 - from 2,162,783 USD to 2,549,643 USD Five-bedroom apartment with an area from 2,278,126 USD to 3,441,275 USD Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a park, shopping malls and restaurants, a yacht marina, hospitals and private schools, within walking distance of five-star hotels and the coast.
Residential complex Residential complex with modern infrastructure
Residential complex Residential complex with modern infrastructure
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€195,000
Completion date: 2023
First Coast Project! It features its modern architecture, is located in one of the best areas of Alanya - Kestel, and definitely exceeds your expectations by quality standards. One of the options for apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 or 3 + 1 in this project is waiting for you. If you want to enjoy the sun on the beach in front of your house or have a good time in the outdoor pool or in the jacuzzi, this is what you need. In addition, the complex awaits you a playground, a fitness center, a cafe-bar and a sauna. You will like the project with your coastal location and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and Alanya Castle. Your house will be located in the center of the city life of Alanya, as well as in the middle of nature, with the Taurus Mountains behind you and the Mediterranean Sea in front of you. The complex is 15 minutes from the center of Alanya, 25 minutes from Gazipasha Airport and only 1 minute from the beach.
Residential complex Proekt v zelenoy chasti rayona Oba - Alaniya
Residential complex Proekt v zelenoy chasti rayona Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€259,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 83 to 240 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
