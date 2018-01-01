Novyy kompleks v delovom centre Alanii - rayon Oba

Avsallar, Turkey

from €149,900

85–135 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Yildirim Deluxe is a new stylish residential complex with all amenities, with an emphasis on the measured rhythm of life and a carefree vacation. The complex is located in one of the quietest and most comfortable areas of Alanya - Avsallar. This area is known for its sandy beaches and the natural beauties of coniferous forests. There is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, network supermarkets and the farm market on Wednesdays, a state hospital and private clinics, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools, banks and more. Yildirim Deluxe consists of three 9-story blocks of modern architecture located on a closed territory of 11703 square meters. m, with a garden and a swimming pool. The total number of apartments is 216. Planning options: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, as well as duplexes 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. Apartments for rent: - All apartments are rented in a clean finish; - Steel front door, high-quality interior doors; - Kitchen headset with granite countertops; - High-quality plumbing; - Fully equipped bathrooms with showers; - The walls are painted with washable paint; - Windows with double glazing and aluminum profile; - Floor cover – ceramic tiles. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained territory with a garden; - Pool; - Concierge; - Fitness center; - Jacuzzi; - Turkish bath; - Sauna; - Steam; - Massage rooms; - Cinema hall; - Table tennis; - Billiards; - Game room; - Barbecue; - Basketball court; - Parking; - Protection 7/24; - Video surveillance system. Distances: Distance to the sea: 200 m. Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure: 150 m. Distance to the center of Alanya: 24 km. Distance to Gazipasha Airport: 65 km. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!