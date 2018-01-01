  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novyy kompleks v delovom centre Alanii - rayon Oba

Novyy kompleks v delovom centre Alanii - rayon Oba

Alanya, Turkey
from
€194,000
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 59 to 198 square meters. Distance to the sea 450 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€540,883
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Kadriye, Turkey
from
€550,000
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence close to the place of interest of Istanbul, Turkey
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€288,849
Residential quarter Stay Suite Residence Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€117,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt s polnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Tyurkler
Avanos, Turkey
from
€125,000
You are viewing
Novyy kompleks v delovom centre Alanii - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€194,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt s infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt s infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€132,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments Avsallare.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 50 to 150 square meters. The perfect combination of beaches and forests: the area of Avsallar is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightly deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: the area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the beach of Cleopatra, and 95 km from Antalya airport. There is public transport along the sea. From the infrastructure in Avsallar Bazovo there are all necessary, including farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, various services. A good choice of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes.The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex TERAS KULE
Residential complex TERAS KULE
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€543,546
Area 158–280 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The DAP TERAS KULE project is located in the Kartal area in the Asian part of Istanbul. The area is considered one of the most active areas of Istanbul. Infrastructure: - Security; - Garden; - Outdoor pool; - Tennis court; - Basketball platform; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Gym; - Parking. Of course, one of the most important advantages of this project is its excellent location in the center of Kartala, where you can easily access all necessary facilities, such as hospitals, schools, restaurants, shopping centers. 22 minutes to Sabih Gekchen Airport; 7 minutes to the Kartalsky district police department; 6 minutes to Istanbul University Gedik; 7 minutes to the dental clinic of Kartal; 5 minutes to the Research Hospital of Dr. Lutfi Kirdar in Kartala; 6 minutes to the state hospital of Kartal Yavuz Selim; 12 minutes to Pendik State Hospital. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate!
Residential complex DELUXE
Residential complex DELUXE
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€149,900
Area 85–135 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Yildirim Deluxe is a new stylish residential complex with all amenities, with an emphasis on the measured rhythm of life and a carefree vacation. The complex is located in one of the quietest and most comfortable areas of Alanya - Avsallar. This area is known for its sandy beaches and the natural beauties of coniferous forests. There is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, network supermarkets and the farm market on Wednesdays, a state hospital and private clinics, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools, banks and more. Yildirim Deluxe consists of three 9-story blocks of modern architecture located on a closed territory of 11703 square meters. m, with a garden and a swimming pool. The total number of apartments is 216. Planning options: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, as well as duplexes 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. Apartments for rent: - All apartments are rented in a clean finish; - Steel front door, high-quality interior doors; - Kitchen headset with granite countertops; - High-quality plumbing; - Fully equipped bathrooms with showers; - The walls are painted with washable paint; - Windows with double glazing and aluminum profile; - Floor cover – ceramic tiles. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained territory with a garden; - Pool; - Concierge; - Fitness center; - Jacuzzi; - Turkish bath; - Sauna; - Steam; - Massage rooms; - Cinema hall; - Table tennis; - Billiards; - Game room; - Barbecue; - Basketball court; - Parking; - Protection 7/24; - Video surveillance system. Distances: Distance to the sea: 200 m. Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure: 150 m. Distance to the center of Alanya: 24 km. Distance to Gazipasha Airport: 65 km. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!  
Realting.com
Go