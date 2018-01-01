  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii - Mahmutlar Alaniya

Novye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii - Mahmutlar Alaniya

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€263,500
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 96 to 192 square meters. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and lounge areas close to the airport and the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€252,979
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€115,000
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy kompleks v rayone Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€424,778
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Alanya, Turkey
from
€1,30M
You are viewing
Novye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii - Mahmutlar Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€263,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, gym and parking, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, gym and parking, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€109,000
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 21 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 17 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 4 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed. Location and nearby infrastructure Avsallar is located on the road to Antalya Airport, 25 km from Alanya. Although it has plenty of urban living opportunities, it has come to the forefront with its nature and pure oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world-famous beach Inzhekum. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores, as well as in the markets, open on certain days of the week. In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international trucking companies within walking distance of the project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature. The project is 1 km from Avsallar city center, 25 km from Alanya city center and 1.3 km from the beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty ryadom s istoricheskim prolivom Bosfor
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty ryadom s istoricheskim prolivom Bosfor
Beykoz, Turkey
from
€955,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beikoz district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 171 to 276 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte - Avsallar Alaniya
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte - Avsallar Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€95,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 54 to 169 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Realting.com
Go