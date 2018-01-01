Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel

  1. Realting.com
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 100 square meters. The distance to the sea is 60 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Premium residential complex in the historic district on the Asian side of the Bosphorus. With a view to the Maiden's Tower and Sultanahmet Mosque. The complex consists of 12 blocks of no more than 5 floors each. No small apartments in the complex, the entire infrastructure is designed with premium comfort. Types of apartments are standard units and duplexes with 2-5 bedrooms. The apartments have terraces or French balconies. The project is constructed by an experienced developer with more than 65 years experience and a number of international awards. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has a cafe, places for sunbathing and a landscaped private park with ponds, paths, terraces and waterfalls. In the center of the park there is a three-hundred-year-old Calabrian pine, a local landmark. Location and nearby infrastructure In Uskudar, ancient palaces, fountains and squares have been preserved. High-rise and dense buildings are forbidden in this area. Uskudar is a favorite neighborhood of local wealthy families. The promenade of the Bosphorus with cafes, restaurants, piers and a park is 2 km long. The first Bosphorus bridge is 5km. Bus stop is 50 m. Metro station is 3.7 km.
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. For sale linear planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 90 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Apartments in the heart of Alanya. A modern residential complex on a closed territory of ten floors, with many amenities and surrounded by urban infrastructure. Apartments with a layout of 1 + 1 ( 64m2 ) in a clean finish, with a built-in kitchen set and equipped bathrooms, air conditioning. The complex has an affordable infrastructure: a swimming pool, a sunbathing and relaxation area, a Finnish sauna, a Roman steam room, a hammam, a fitness center, a playground, a barbecue area, arbors, parking, a video surveillance system. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, a bank and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies, as well as all the historical sights of the city. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
