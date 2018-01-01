Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel

Yaylali, Turkey
64 m²
1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments in the heart of Alanya.
A modern residential complex on a closed territory of ten floors, with many amenities and surrounded by urban infrastructure.
Apartments with a layout of 1 + 1 ( 64m2 ) in a clean finish, with a built-in kitchen set and equipped bathrooms, air conditioning.
The complex has an affordable infrastructure: a swimming pool, a sunbathing and relaxation area, a Finnish sauna, a Roman steam room, a hammam, a fitness center, a playground, a barbecue area, arbors, parking, a video surveillance system.
Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, a bank and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies, as well as all the historical sights of the city.
ECONOMIC ADVANCE:
- Commission 0%;
- Return on investment;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- A safe deal.
WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey.
- We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying.
- We will select real estate for FREE.
We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!