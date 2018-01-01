Novyy proekt v centre goroda Alanya

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 141 m2. The distance to the sea is 950 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are usually sold even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare version of real estate, when everything is perfect - both the place and the beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The Alanya Center is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular beach of Cleopatra stretches to the west, also called the area near it, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year.
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The residential complex Erel Life will be located in the center of the Mahmutlar district on the main street of Barbarossa and only 150 meters from the sea, thanks to which 70% of the apartments will be with sea views. The complex will consist of 3 blocks, 12 floors each. Available apartment types 1 1, 2 1 and duplexes 3 1 and 4 1. Each apartment will be rented with a clean finish, kitchen set, hallway, aluminum window frames, ceramic flooring, interior doors, steel front door. The infrastructure of the complex includes: indoor pool, massage rooms, sauna, hammam, fitness, jacuzzi, indoor parking, outdoor pool, children's pool, playground, arbors, tennis court. Location: Mahmutlar – is a developed area of Alanya with rich infrastructure and is very popular among Russian-speaking people. There are all amenities near the house, supermarkets, a hospital, shops, cafes, bars, restaurants, parks, a promenade, 4 primary and 2 secondary schools, as well as two kindergartens! This area is great for both leisure and life on an ongoing basis. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
We are pleased to offer you new apartments in an ultra-modern complex. Demirtas. Alanya. Demirtas is an area with a pronounced local atmosphere, far from the hustle and bustle of cities. This is a place where the locals live in tranquility, surrounded by nature and crystal clear beaches.There are practically no hotels in Demirtas that can disrupt a peaceful and calm lifestyle.It mainly consists of agricultural land, as most of the locals grow their crops here. You can make many hikes through the pine forests and mountains. Along with full access to clean beaches where almost no one swims. It is a place almost untouched by civilization, and it still has a sense of adventure, unlike many other areas of Alanya. 77 apartments 1+1: 46 m²24 apartments 2+1: 75 m²21 apartments 2+1 penthouse: 90 m²8 penthouses PCS 4+1: 150 m² Indoor poolsHamamSaunaSteam roomsFitness CentreOutdoor parkingKids clubPlay station roomBilliardsTable tennisCafe24/7 securityWi-Fi
Why this property؟ One of the rare residential complexes in historic Istanbul, within the ancient Fatih municipality. Overlooking the sea at the entrance to the Bosphorus and the Marmara Sea, a few meters away from the coast. Finishes that pay attention to the smallest details, within buildings of horizontal extension in an Ottoman architecture style. Apartments of multiple spaces, and great social service facilities, adding an atmosphere of modern life. Its proximity to the most important streets and tunnels that connect both ends of the city to each other, and to the rest of the other regions.
