  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash

Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash

Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,000
;
22
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 130 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€401,179
Residential complex T 01008
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€159,000
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€205,000
Apartment building Istanbul Taksim Residence Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€209,488
Residential complex Shikarnyy zhiloy kompleks v sovremennom rayone Pazardzhi
Alanya, Turkey
from
€137,000
You are viewing
Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,15M
  An govermental guarantee and family concept project in the new downtown of Istanbul provides to you easy access to business centers, landmarks, forest and entertaintment halls. A few steps far from Vadistanbul Shopping Mall, metro, Maslak Business Center, Galatasaray Stadium.
Residential quarter Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Residential quarter Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€90,000
This small residential complex will consist of one four-story block with a total of 16 apartments of various layouts and square sizes. The following apartments will be on sale: 1+1 (65m2), 2+1 (130m2), 2+1 duplexes (130m2), 3+1 duplexes (150m2), each apartment will be put into operation with a finished fine finish. The project will be located in a favorable location - just a few minutes on foot, and you are already at the famous Cleopatra Beach. The comfort class residential complex will be built on an area of ​​950 m2 and will have its own closed area with a developed external and internal infrastructure, which will provide a favorable environment and additional opportunities for leisure for residents and their guests. Designers and the developer took into account the interests of different age groups of residents: they provided a playground for games, a sports area, a gazebo for quiet relaxation, a swimming pool and a sauna. And within walking distance from the complex there will be educational infrastructure: a school and a kindergarten, as well as supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, shops, bars, restaurants and much more for a comfortable life for apartment owners.   Swimming pool Children's swimming pool Outdoor playground Indoor playground Sauna Fitness Generator Elevator   Start of construction of the complex: 01.09.2022 Completion of the construction of the complex: 01.09.2023   With an initial payment of 30%, payment by installments is possible until the complex is put into operation.
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Inlice, Turkey
from
€2,23M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with a picturesque view, terraces and French balconies. The low-rise residence features a large park with ponds and waterfalls, kids; playgrounds, sports facilities, a cafe, indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Completion - May, 2024. Advantages Instalments for 12 months with 50% initial payment. Location and nearby infrastructure Bosphorus promenade with cafes, restaurants, docks, a park - 2 km First Bosphorus Bridge - 5 km Bus stop - 50 meters Metro station - 3.7 km Airport - 17 minutes
Realting.com
Go