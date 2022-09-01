Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash

Ciplakli, Turkey

from €90,000

This small residential complex will consist of one four-story block with a total of 16 apartments of various layouts and square sizes. The following apartments will be on sale: 1+1 (65m2), 2+1 (130m2), 2+1 duplexes (130m2), 3+1 duplexes (150m2), each apartment will be put into operation with a finished fine finish. The project will be located in a favorable location - just a few minutes on foot, and you are already at the famous Cleopatra Beach. The comfort class residential complex will be built on an area of ​​950 m2 and will have its own closed area with a developed external and internal infrastructure, which will provide a favorable environment and additional opportunities for leisure for residents and their guests. Designers and the developer took into account the interests of different age groups of residents: they provided a playground for games, a sports area, a gazebo for quiet relaxation, a swimming pool and a sauna. And within walking distance from the complex there will be educational infrastructure: a school and a kindergarten, as well as supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, shops, bars, restaurants and much more for a comfortable life for apartment owners. Swimming pool Children's swimming pool Outdoor playground Indoor playground Sauna Fitness Generator Elevator Start of construction of the complex: 01.09.2022 Completion of the construction of the complex: 01.09.2023 With an initial payment of 30%, payment by installments is possible until the complex is put into operation.