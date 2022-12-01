  1. Realting.com
Novyy maloetazhnyy proekt zhilogo kompleksa v Alane - Oba

Alanya, Turkey
€197,000
About the complex

Stay Property company offers new apartments in the Oba - Alanya area. The residential complex has the following layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. The area of ​​the apartments is from 46 to 149 m2. The distance to the sea is 2600 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Oba will suit you perfectly, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise buildings, proximity to the center and developed infrastructure necessary for living in Alanya. Although Oba is located close to the center, new projects appear here with regularity, so it is still possible to buy an apartment in a new building here. Infrastructure of the Oba district: Alanyum shopping center, large shopping centers Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish chain supermarkets Bim, A101 , Şok, Migros, construction and hardware supermarket Koçtaş, large Vatan hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges “Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School”, “Bahçeşehir Alanya College”, “Ted Alanya College”, the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian speakers has opened teachers. There are also private schools of different methods, the Waldorf school, and the Amerikan Kültür college.
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Other complexes
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Karakocali, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2021
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA
OBA PARK CORNER One bedroom unit 50 m² and a price 60000 Distance to the sea 900 m Distance to the Alanya center 3 km Distance to the Metro shop 200 m Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sin
Residence Voshititelnyy kompleks premium klassa
Residence Voshititelnyy kompleks premium klassa
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€123,000
Area 47–220 m²
10 properties 10
Completion date: 2024
We are pleased to present to your attention a new luxurious project, which will be located in the popular area of Mahmutlar, 8 km from the center of Alanya and 2.5 km from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. Thanks to the transfer to the beach, this path will take only 3 minutes, but from this location a wonderful panorama of the sea, mountains, all of Alanya and of course the most important attraction – Alanya fortress opens. In the closed territory of the residence there will be absolutely all the infrastructure that meets all the requirements of modern life, where you can relax from everyday worries and do your health. Open and indoor pools, a fitness center, a large SPA area and various recreation areas for adults and children – all this will be part of your home and part of your daily life! The main building of the complex has a heated indoor pool, a playroom, a relaxation room, a spa area with Roman and Finnish saunas, a Turkish hammam, a relaxation area, massage rooms. For cars on the territory of the complex there are covered and open parking. The halls and vestibules of the complex in their level correspond to the interiors of high-class hotels. Mahmutlar is already a fairly developed area today, but also has great prospects for the future. It will be comfortable to spend a long rest or move to live for good. In Mahmutlar there are public schools, kindergartens, private clinics with Russian-speaking doctors, urban transport is very well developed. Many children's parks and playgrounds that are more modern than in the center. Mahmutlar also has modern cafes, children's cafes, eco-food stores, and shops with our products. Many chain stores have already opened in Mahmutlar: Waikiki, Sok, A101, BIM, the big Migros. For the arrangement of apartments there are furniture stores, equipment stores and markets where you can buy everything for the house. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, a farmers market operates, where local and tourists are very fond of fresh vegetables and fruits, freshly caught meat, and dairy products.   Detailed information about the complex: Land area: 10,000 m2 Main block, 12 floors 9 blocks of 4 floors 264 apartments Distance to the sea — 2500 m. Start of construction — December 01, 2022. End of construction — December 31, 2024.   Types of apartments: Main building: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 38 m2 — 42 m2. Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 84 m2 — 90 m2. Duplex four-room apartments 3 + 1, with an area of 110 m2. Blocks A, B, C: Two-level six-room apartments 5 + 1 with a garden of 216 m2 / 134 m2 garden Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 122 m2. Two-level six-room apartments 5 + 1, with an area of 244 m2. Blocks D, E, G, I: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 46 m2 — 53 m2. Two-level four-room apartments 3 + 1 with a garden of 99 m2 / 114 m2 garden Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 96 m2 -121 m2. Blocks N, F: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 46 m2-53 m2. Duplex five-room apartments 4 + 1 with a garden of 115 m2 — 148 m2 / 128 garden Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 96 m2 — 121 m2.   The apartments will be offered for delivery in the quality clean decoration « turnkey », with installed kitchen sets and equipped bathrooms. With the choice and purchase of all necessary furniture, as well as household appliances, if you wish and to your taste, the employees of our company will be happy to help you!   Complex infrastructure: Well-maintained garden on the territory of the residential complex Walking area Open Olympic Swimming Pool Aqua Park BBQ area with 4 conversations Playground Multi-court for playing tennis, football, basketball Fitness center Cinema hall Spa — zone Turkish bath ( Hamam ) Roman steam room Finnish sauna Massage rooms Indoor heated pool Lounge Game area Modern children's playroom Open and closed car parking Wi-Fi internet in the complex 24/7 video surveillance and security Generator   The delightful premium complex — of the hotel concept class — is a place where many families will come true for the bright and happy reality of the dream of a cozy house on the Mediterranean Sea!   About the area: A resort drowning in green cries of tropical greenery and fragrant flowers, a palette of shades of which is striking to the imagination – is Mahmutlar. It is located 10 – 12 km from the city of Alanya, 145 km from Antalya. In the east it borders on the village of Kargyjak, in the west — with Kestel. In the north is surrounded by the mountains of the Taurus. In the recent past, a small rural village, today — a promising, rapidly developing area of Alanya. Every year, the number of hotels and home is growing, ready to accept a steadily increasing flow of tourists. Here they like to spend their holidays those who prefer a calm and measured pastime, but do not want to abandon the benefits of civilization. The well-developed infrastructure of the resort — is a large and undeniable plus when choosing a vacation spot, as well as for a permanent residence. Active construction of residential complexes contributes to the growth of the local population due to foreigners buying real estate, including Russians. Democratic apartment prices, inexpensive rental housing, summer season 6-7 months a year, climate, friendliness and goodwill of local people in relation to visitors — all this makes Mahmutlar attractive to our compatriots, planning to move to permanent residence outside the homeland.
Residential complex Blue Dream Residence
Residential complex Blue Dream Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€108,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
New boutique project in Gazipasha with a convenient location. To the main street leading to Selinus beach, only 100 m. The distance to the sea is 1.5 km. There are many shops, cafes, restaurants within walking distance. In 2023, the municipality arranged a walking area with fruit and tropical trees, it is located next to the complex. Selinus beach in Gazipas is characterized by a wide coastline, a gentle access to the sea and a sandy shore. At most Mediterranean resorts along the beach, the main D-400 highway passes, and in Gazipasha it is 3 km away from the sea. The beach is equipped, comfortable for relaxing with children, without noise from cars and traffic. Gazipasha also has a unique beach with stone pools, a picturesque bay in the rocks. The following social areas for residents are provided on the territory of the residential complex: outdoor pool, Turkish bath, sauna, games room, fitness center, satellite system, video surveillance cameras 24/7, emergency power generator. The complex includes the following layouts: 1 + 1 with an area of 45 to 58 m2, two-level 2 + 1 with an area of 108.7 to 118.5 m2.Start of construction in July 2023, completion of — in December 2024. With an initial contribution of 35%, interest-free installments from the developer are possible until completion of construction.
