PANORAMA PLUS

Athens, Greece
from
€87,000
24
About the complex

2350m2 total area
1 block, 91 apartment
Apartments 2+1 and 3+1
650 Meters to the sea 

Start of construction - 01.08.2022
Completion of construction - 31.12.2023

General characteristics:

  • Thermostable BIMS units are used 

  • Intelligent elevator system

  • Fire detector inside the building

  • Full generator

  • Gas heating system


Interior features:

  • Suspended ceiling

  • Kitchen cabinets

  • Wardrobe

  • Cabinets for bathroom

  • Kitchen countertops

  • Steel entrance door

  • PVC windows

  • Imported paint on silicone basis

  • Plumbing 1 class

  • Laminate 10 mm 

  • Glass balcony partitions 

 

Features of the social sphere:

  • Outdoor swimming pool

  • Open parking

  • Children's playground

  • Barbecue area and recreation

New building location
Athens, Greece
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 650 m
Transport stop 50 m
Shop 100 m
School 1 500 m
Kindergarten 600 m

