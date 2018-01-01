  1. Realting.com
  Stroyaschiysya proekt v centre Alanii s shikarnymi vidovymi harakteristikami

Stroyaschiysya proekt v centre Alanii s shikarnymi vidovymi harakteristikami

Alanya, Turkey
€376,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 96 to 180 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1500 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are usually sold even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular beach of Cleopatra stretches to the west, also called the area near it, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
The year of construction
2024
Alanya, Turkey

Stroyaschiysya proekt v centre Alanii s shikarnymi vidovymi harakteristikami
Alanya, Turkey
€376,000
