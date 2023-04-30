Kvartiry ot zastroyschika v peshey dostupnosti ot plyazha v rayone Oba

Ciplakli, Turkey

from €169,000

-Aramis Terrace is a unique and luxury terrace apartment project in Alanya is located in the district Cikcilli. This contemporary apartment with large terrace is only 1,3 km from the beach and about 3 km from Alanya centrum. The district is known for its green and fertile fields. It is a luxury living in nature! All apartments are designed to have a large modern terrace and to get abundant daylight with a large double glazed sliding door from floor to top. It is a luxury living in nature! All apartments are designed to have a large modern terrace and to get abundant daylight with a large double glazed sliding door from floor to top. The opportunity of Aramis Terrace Now it is including Title deed stamp tax! When you buy this apartment the stamp tax will be paid by the seller and you will not pay any additional commission to the real estate broker. The resort is beautifully positioned on the hillside just 3 km east of Alanya centrum, with banana plantations around as neighbors. Minimal traffic, calm and quiet and yet very central. Terrace apartments in Alanya are within walking distance of everything you want. it is a full facility so you and your family will be busy with something General information of Alanya Aramis Terrace apartmentsAramis Terrace is located in the district Cikcilli, about 1 km from the beach and about 3 km from Alanya centrum. The district is known for its green and fertile fields. Aramis Terrace consists of 26 apartments. The sleek, modern facade indicates that this is a completely new type of holiday apartment. Elegant, thoughtful, sophisticated without compromise. Two panoramic elevators allow stair-free access to all levels. The plant only has Norwegian residents and contains a number of facilities to make your stay pleasant for young and old alike. General futures – Reception area – 2 swimming pools – Shower and WC by the pool – Children's pool – Jacuzzi – Fitness salon – Sauna – Cinema room – Playground – BBQ area – 2 exterior glass elevators in buildings – Parking – 24/7 security – Caretaker This stylish property comes all ready to move in with all furniture and fittings. The apartment is very high and airy to the 5th floor of the facility. There are 2 large terraces offer the opportunity to enjoy sun and views when one wish- Everything that can be seen in the pictures follows the residence at a sale. Apartment futures – Fully furnished and equipped – Mechanical curtains throughout the apartment – Livingroom with sofa, coffee table, TV rack with flat TV – Kitchen cabinets in white gloss with integrated appliances and marble countertop – Full equipment in the kitchen – 2 bedrooms complete with double beds and wardrobe – Washing machine – Large glass facades out to the terrace from the living room and bedroom – 2 large terraces – 27 sqm and 16 sqm – Outdoor furniture on both terraces – Floor heating in the bathroom, hallway, and living room – AC in the living room and all the bedrooms – Electronic safe