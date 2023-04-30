  1. Realting.com
  Kvartiry ot zastroyschika v peshey dostupnosti ot plyazha v rayone Oba

Kvartiry ot zastroyschika v peshey dostupnosti ot plyazha v rayone Oba

Alanya, Turkey
€222,900
About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 43.4 to 190 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Incekum, Turkey
from
€187,000
We offer high-quality apartments with views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a lounge area and a barbecue area, a tennis court, a sauna, a steam bath, a hamam and a jacuzzi, massage rooms, a fitness center, a cinema, a parking. Completion - 30/04/2023. Features of the flats Central satellite system Double-glazed PVC windows Steel entrance door Kitchen cabinetry Granite kitchen counter Tile flooring Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in close proximity to the center of Avsallar, the sea and Alanya's most famous beach. Sea - 1.4 km Incekum beach - 1.6 km Avsallar center - 1.5 km Nearest airport - 50 km Antalya Airport - 100 km
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€169,000
-Aramis Terrace is a unique and luxury terrace apartment project in Alanya is located in the district Cikcilli. This contemporary apartment with large terrace is only 1,3 km from the beach and about 3 km from Alanya centrum. The district is known for its green and fertile fields. It is a luxury living in nature! All apartments are designed to have a large modern terrace and to get abundant daylight with a large double glazed sliding door from floor to top. It is a luxury living in nature! All apartments are designed to have a large modern terrace and to get abundant daylight with a large double glazed sliding door from floor to top.   The opportunity of Aramis Terrace Now it is including Title deed stamp tax! When you buy this apartment the stamp tax will be paid by the seller and you will not pay any additional commission to the real estate broker.   The resort is beautifully positioned on the hillside just 3 km east of Alanya centrum, with banana plantations around as neighbors. Minimal traffic, calm and quiet and yet very central. Terrace apartments in Alanya are within walking distance of everything you want. it is a full facility so you and your family will be busy with something General information of Alanya Aramis Terrace apartmentsAramis Terrace is located in the district Cikcilli, about 1 km from the beach and about 3 km from Alanya centrum. The district is known for its green and fertile fields. Aramis Terrace consists of 26 apartments. The sleek, modern facade indicates that this is a completely new type of holiday apartment. Elegant, thoughtful, sophisticated without compromise. Two panoramic elevators allow stair-free access to all levels. The plant only has Norwegian residents and contains a number of facilities to make your stay pleasant for young and old alike. General futures – Reception area – 2 swimming pools – Shower and WC by the pool – Children's pool – Jacuzzi – Fitness salon – Sauna – Cinema room – Playground – BBQ area – 2 exterior glass elevators in buildings – Parking – 24/7 security – Caretaker This stylish property comes all ready to move in with all furniture and fittings. The apartment is very high and airy to the 5th floor of the facility. There are 2 large terraces offer the opportunity to enjoy sun and views when one wish- Everything that can be seen in the pictures follows the residence at a sale. Apartment futures – Fully furnished and equipped – Mechanical curtains throughout the apartment – Livingroom with sofa, coffee table, TV rack with flat TV – Kitchen cabinets in white gloss with integrated appliances and marble countertop – Full equipment in the kitchen – 2 bedrooms complete with double beds and wardrobe – Washing machine – Large glass facades out to the terrace from the living room and bedroom – 2 large terraces – 27 sqm and 16 sqm – Outdoor furniture on both terraces – Floor heating in the bathroom, hallway, and living room – AC in the living room and all the bedrooms – Electronic safe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€327,000
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
