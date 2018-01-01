Apartamenty s rassrochkoy v centralnom rayone goroda - Oba

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €135,000

Our project is located in the Mahmutlar district on a plot of 10.463 m2, 4 blocks of 206 apartments are located. Each apartment has two balconies. Detailed internal architecture, made using first-class materials, landscaped green garden and outdoor recreation areas, beautiful views from the balcony, which cannot be saturated with and much more await you at Heaven Hills. The western and eastern sections of our project are green areas. These zones will definitely not be blocked. Heaven Hills is not just a project. Your home. When planning this new complex, we wanted to create a luxurious, comfortable and safe environment for you. We have created for you an ideal living space with unique views of the sea and the beach, proximity to the city center and interiors with a modern design. What if everything you dream about would be in your residential complex? Outdoor and indoor pools, a vitamin bar, a gym, a sauna, Turkish bath, steam rooms, a jacuzzi, massage rooms, a parking lot, a basketball court, a playground, a water park, playgrounds and much more. All you have to do at Heaven Hills is to live the way you want...