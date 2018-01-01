  1. Realting.com
  Proekt premium-klassa s shikarnymi vidami na Alaniyu rayon Tyurkler

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Turkler - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 47 to 158 square meters. Distance to the sea is 200 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Similar complexes
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€153,864
Residential complex Real estate in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential quarter New Build Apartment in the heart of Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€134,000
Residential quarter Semi-detached house in Luxury complex in Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€265,000
Residential complex Referans Beylikduezue
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€301,837
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy kompleks s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€196,826
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 191 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1100 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
Residential complex Alfirdaus Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€245,000
Area 13 800 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: KurtSafir
We present to your attention the grandiose project of the premium residential complex - class Al Firdaus from the construction company Kurt Safir. A residential complex with unique infrastructure, located in the picturesque area of Alanya, Kargyjak. Thanks to the successful choice of the land, namely one of the hills of the foot of the Taurus Mountains, absolutely all apartments offer stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the city and the ancient fortress of Alanya. Kargicak is an elite area located just a 20-minute drive from the center of Alanya, between the Taurus mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea.  Al Firdaus (“highest degree of paradise”) is a great choice for those who value a luxurious lifestyle and a private, delicate pastime.  The main priority of the complex is a halal concept, a special infrastructure and atmosphere for clients professing Islam. In this project, taking into account the rules of privacy and tradition, all conditions for a high-quality, comfortable vacation and the life of Muslim families are met .  Residence will be an ideal option for a certain circle of clients who, due to religious and ethical considerations, cannot be accommodated in classical residential complexes, but have enough budget to become the owner of premium real estate. Al Firdaus will become not only a place of rest, but also a kind of cultural center. A multifunctional infrastructure will be located in a separate building: prayer rooms, business event rooms, a restaurant, a cinema, a library, separate recreation areas and SPA. A complex with bewitching panoramic views is designed in the classical traditions of Islamic architecture. During the construction, environmentally friendly materials and modern technologies of the highest quality will be used. The residence will be located on a plot of land of 13800 m2, will consist of seven 4-storey blocks and 104 luxury apartments of various layouts. The apartments will be equipped with air conditioning, a warm floor system and household appliances. The penthouses will have saunas and indoor pools on terraces.   The exclusive infrastructure of the complex will be: Covered pools with purified anolite water (for prevention from COVID-19 and other viruses) Covered water parks Recreation rooms Saunas Hamams Roman steam Massage rooms and VIP massage rooms with a jacuzzi Fitness salons Playgrounds for children, kindergarten Restaurant Cinema Library Meeting rooms and business meetings Prayer rooms Guest Apartments Gardens with landscape design Transfer to the city and to the beach Parking Generator Enhanced Security and Video Surveillance System Characteristics of apartments: Steel front doors PVC double glazed windows Floors - Cafe Walls - waterproof paint Kitchen with a full set of furniture, granite countertops and a set of household appliances (spirit, stove, hood, dishwasher, washing machine and refrigerator) Bathrooms with a full range of plumbing and furniture Felt Heating Conditioning system Basic and additional lighting Large balconies and terraces Wireless Internet Access Satellite TV Types of apartments: 1 + 1 (57-64 m2) - 42 apartments 2 + 1 (80-99 m2) - 44 apartments 2 + 1 garden duplex (105 m2) - 2 apartments 3 + 1 penthouse with pool (209 - 215 m2) - 8 apartments 4 + 1 garden duplex (148 m2) - 2 apartments 4 + 1 penthouse with pool (290 - 320 m2) - 5 apartments 5 + 1 penthouse with pool (334 m2) - 1 apartment
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€94,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 135 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
