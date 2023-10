Mezitli, Turkey

from €68,061

75 m² 1

Completion date: 2024

Emerald Platinum — a new residential complex located in the most popular area of Soli, Mersin. The project was created for those who want to be closer to the sea, but are not ready to abandon urban life. Soli city beach is one kilometer away, and the center can be reached by bus in 10 minutes. The project will be located next to the « Emerald Premium » complex under construction and will consist of two blocks of 14 floors. The territory is gasified, both houses will be connected. The apartments will be rented with finished repairs, kitchen furniture, equipped bathrooms, wiring for heating and air conditioning. Infrastructure: Both blocks of the complex will have two elevators equipped with full-fledged video surveillance and their own generator. The entire territory of the complex is divided into comfortable recreation areas, with green spaces and indoor arbors. A separate children's and basketball court was also provided for children. The pool is equipped with its own water slide and has two zones, a nursery and an adult. The complex will be located in the Soli area, so apartment owners will not feel a lack of entertainment. The area is very rich in children's educational institutions, within walking distance a weekly farm market, shopping center and the best city beach. Distance to TC « Forum » only 9 km.