  Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar

Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 Apartment area from 65 to 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€310,560
Residential complex Квартира 2+1 в Алании: шикарный жилой комплекс
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€121,000
Residential complex Real estate in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential complex MZN GOLD CITY
Mersin, Turkey
from
€83,000
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€100,000
Residential complex Novyy kompleks kamfort klassa v Oba
Residential complex Novyy kompleks kamfort klassa v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Completion date: 2024
We are glad to bring to your attention a new residential complex under construction, which is located in Alanya in the popular Oba area. The distance to the sea is 2 km. Both are one of the prestigious areas of Alanya, which has all the necessary urban infrastructure. Here is the Metro hypermarket, the Alanium shopping center, many restaurants, small shops, parks, playgrounds, tennis courts and football fields. The new project is located on a land plot of 1.938 m2 and will consist of two 5-story blocks. The complex is located near all cafes, restaurants, shops, as well as the center of Alanya. The following layouts are available for sale: 1 + 1 with a total area of 46 m2 2 + 1 with a total area of 107 m2 The complex provides for excellent internal infrastructure, with a wide range of amenities and services for a full life and relaxation.  
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,13M
Agency: TRANIO
A new residential complex in the style of coastal villas overlooking the Bosphorus. The apartments are finished in luxury quality, each apartment has a storage room and places in the underground garage. On the territory of the residential complex will be located: a cafe, a recreation area, mini-greenhouses, gardens, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor and indoor pools, areas for children. There will also be pay-per-use communal areas: spa, home theater, music and game rooms, event hall, fitness room, squash court, futsal and mini basketball courts. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the Kandilli area, on the Asian side of the city. This is one of the oldest districts of Istanbul overlooking the waters of the Bosphorus. Kandilli is a calm, quiet area with several urban forests. Bus stop - 350 m Pier Kandilli - 350 m Fatih Sultan Mehmed Bridge - 2.9 km Bosphorus Bridge - 5 km
Residential complex City 3
Residential complex City 3
Alanya, Turkey
from
€156,200
Area 31–44 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. City 3 is a new elite residential complex with an excellent location. Elite City 3 Residence Cleopatra is a place where you can enjoy amazing natural beauties, sea views, the fortress and the entire coast of Alanya. The project offers a central location, close to the entire urban infrastructure. Just 200 meters from the sandy beach of Kleopatra Beach, surrounded by the entire urban infrastructure. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, banks and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies. Kleopatra Beach is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Alanya. Kleopatra Beach in Alanya has a « blue flag », which means officially recognized cleanliness and safety of the beach. Elite City 3 Residence Cleopatra will have all the necessary hotel infrastructure: an outdoor and indoor pool, a jacuzzi, a children's playground, a barbecue area, a garden with a landscape design, a cafe, a relaxation room, children's playroom, fitness room, sauna, hammam, massage room, TV room, tennis table, underground parking. Also, for your safety throughout the territory, external video surveillance, security 24 \ 7 will be established. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable objects!
