  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye kvartiry v odnom iz samyh ozhivlennyh rayonov Stambula

Novye kvartiry v odnom iz samyh ozhivlennyh rayonov Stambula

Avanos, Turkey
from
€273,000
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 122 to 156 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€375,000
Residential quarter Stunning project with a unique layout of apartments
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€215,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€200,200
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€675,311
Residential complex Highly liquid residential complex
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€118,500
You are viewing
Novye kvartiry v odnom iz samyh ozhivlennyh rayonov Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€273,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€151,191
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and terraces. The residence features green areas with ponds, kids' playgrounds, walking paths, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a fitness center, lounge areas, around-the-clock security, a garage. Completion - 30/12/2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping malls - 5 minutes Ankara-Istanbul highway - 2 minutes Airport - 5 minutes Bursa-Izmir highway - 30 minutes E-5 highway - 1 km TEM highway - 2 km Sapanca Lake - 2.6 km Ski resort - 26 km Istanbul - 101 km
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Kartal, Turkey
from
€268,000
  An affordable seaview project has good finishing, architecture, view, environment, society and else. In the neighborhood, many shopping malls, marina&marina mall, easy access to corniche line, different metro lines, airport, multinational companies and industrial zones. Still have reasonable unit prices and able to have solid capital increase in near future.
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira na beregu morya
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira na beregu morya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€155,000
Area 53–100 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! INCI RESIDENCE is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mahmutlar, 5 km from the center of Alanya. From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach it is separated only by the green strip of the municipal park. The residential complex will consist of a 5-story residential block in which 30 apartments will be located. Features of apartments: steel entrance door, video intercom, balcony, windows and balcony doors with double glazing, interior doors, built-in kitchen headset with granite work surface, equipped bathroom ( shower, plumbing kit, built-in furniture, wall mirror ), wall cover – washable paint, main and decorative lighting, sockets and switches, central satellite system, wiring under air conditioning. The complex offers internal infrastructure: garden, outdoor pool, basketball ring, tennis court, playground, relaxation areas, camellia, barbecue area, billiard room, gym, Turkish bath, sauna, elevator, generator, intercom, caretaker, video surveillance system and parking. Distances: - Sea and beach: 200 m. - Gazipasha Airport: 30 km. - Antalya Airport: 140 km. - Alanya Center: 5 km. Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
Realting.com
Go