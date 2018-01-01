  1. Realting.com
  3. Investicionnyy proekt v samom krasivom meste rayona Kadykey

Investicionnyy proekt v samom krasivom meste rayona Kadykey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€290,000
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykyoy district. The residential complex includes apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58.79 to 113.03 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€283,699
Residential complex Masshtabnyy novyy proekt vozle universiteta v Alane - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€180,000
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€117,082
Residential quarter one bedroom fully furnished apartment for rent with pool
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€900
Residential complex HP18 Beylikduezue Kocatepe Deniz Konaklari
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€170,422
Other complexes
Residential quarter A luxury Alanya Apartment with full of Luxury Amenities
Residential quarter A luxury Alanya Apartment with full of Luxury Amenities
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€103,000
-this is modern luxury apartment apart from the average apartment community is the luxury amenities that its supplies within apartments unit.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium klassa Mahmutlar - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium klassa Mahmutlar - Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€124,900
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 119 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Modern River View apartment in Alanya, Kestel
Residential complex Modern River View apartment in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€126,000
Designed to top quality apartments are these modern apartments with Dim river view are for sale in Alanya, Kestel. These modern apartments are just 200 meters from sandy Kestel beach and close to local amenities. This modern apartment with river view located beside the Dim River. There is a landscaped garden and walking path in front of this apartments and from this walking path direct access to the beach with underground passing. This apartment has a very nice climate because there is nice air circulation around Dim River.   Direct access to the beachClose to the beachDim River ViewTop Quality apartments
