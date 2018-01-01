Spacious apartments and villas with private pools, 900 metres to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

from €2,31M

285–491 m² 3

Completion date: 2025

❖ Building Date 2nd Quarter 2025. ❖ Distance to the sea - the first line of Bangtao. ❖ Projected income - at least 7% per annum. At an apartment price of 2.5M $, the annual income will be from 175K $. ❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice. ❖ Installment up to 7 years. In this case, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation. Individual payment and installment conditions are discussed additionally. Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table. ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critolutolut payment possible ❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years. 🔹 Banyan Tree, a worldwide recognition for exclusive resorts with unrivaled services and services around the world, offers you the unique opportunity to realize this corporate experience in the organic component of your daily life. Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences — is an exclusive project rooted in the historic brand homeland, Phuket Island. They are built on the territory of one of the best hotel complexes in the world Laguna Phuket. Discover a world of comfort, prosperity and unlimited possibilities. ISHIC LIFE ❖ Apartments with ocean views are located on Bang Tao Beach with fine white sand. In the west they are framed by the Andaman Sea, and in the east — mountains covered with thick jungle. The residences are located on the territory of the world-famous indoor resort complex Laguna Phuket, which has won many international awards. An ideal place for those who dream of living just a few steps from the beach and picturesque mountains. ❖ Near the residences are the shopping center, Banyan Tree spa, many luxury restaurants and entertainment venues. Laguna Phuket also houses Laguna Golf Phuket Golf Club with « Thailand's Best Golf Course » according to the World Golf Awards. ❖ The unique location, spacious layouts and modern design of the Seaview Residences apartments make them an ideal place for a secluded vacation, and thanks to the direct availability of infrastructure facilities, accommodation becomes extremely convenient and enjoyable. A MISPED LIFE FOR THE BELIEF ❖ Each Seaview Residences apartment has three spacious bedrooms with ocean views, and different layout options allow you to choose a accommodation that meets the individual preferences of each buyer. All residences have a private terrace and a pool with sea views. ❖ Penthouses on the upper floors are designed to emphasize the unique location of the villas: stunning sea views open from the upper floor. In addition, the 180-degree sunset panorama over the Andaman Sea can be enjoyed directly from the pool or from the terrace. PRIVILEGES FOR THE WHOLE WORLD FOR OWNERS ❖ Banyan Tree Grand Residences, the property owners of Banyan, are waiting for a whole world of receptions. Membership in the closed community of property owners of the Sanctuary Club provides access to an unlimited variety of new opportunities and impressions. Members of the Sanctuary Club receive the exclusive use of Banyan Tree facilities with discounts and privileges on the Banyan Tree network worldwide. ❖ In addition to free membership in Laguna Golf Phuket, property owners can join the Banyan Tree Private Collection, which provides access to an ever-expanding portfolio of real estate, from elite Banyan Tree villas in exotic corners of the planet to exclusive housing in the most popular regions of the world. ❖ Banyan Tree Residences is proud of its unsurpassed level of real estate management service, and also offers many other amazing services and leisure opportunities. Property owners can use the services of a concierge and a professional team around the clock, which will gladly help you with the maintenance and rental of the villa. We will provide year-round care for your home. The furniture package is paid separately. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - from 3K $ *Summa is included in the value of the property. **Non-refundable deposit If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. Without installment 5 payments in equal shares of 20% of the value of the object: 1st payment upon signing the contract 2nd payment when construction is completed by 25% 3rd payment when construction is completed by 50% 4th payment when construction is completed by 75% 5th payment when construction is completed by 100% Expedition option: 1st payment 20% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation Further 3 payments of 10% every 8 months: 2nd payment for 25% of construction work ( 10% ) 3rd payment when performing 50% of construction work ( 10% ) 4th payment when performing 75% of construction work ( 10% ) The remainder - 50% after completion of construction can be taken by installments for a period of 5 years. *In this case, you can live or rent an apartment from the date of commissioning of the house, thereby partially or fully recoup the costs of payment. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase. Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installation of water and light meters Annual payments: Serving Common Territories Overhaul 🔻 THE PROPOSAL FOR LIFE IS ALLOW TO KNOW MORE ON PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVESTMENT IN DISAPPEARANCE IN THE COURSE, ALLOW THEM