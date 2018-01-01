  1. Realting.com
  Villas with private pools, with yields up to 10%, 380 metres above sea level, Karon, Phuket, Thailand

Villas with private pools, with yields up to 10%, 380 metres above sea level, Karon, Phuket, Thailand

About the complex

The project features 11 state-of-the-art villas with 3 to 5 bedrooms, swimming pools and panoramic sea views.

The landscaping has allowed each of the villas to be positioned on their own level, providing excellent sea views from almost anywhere.

All the windows face westward and this peculiarity allows for beautiful sunsets, particularly vivid from May to October.

Rental Pool Programme: 40% of income to the investor, 60% to the management company (management share expenses). Projected yields: 5-10% per annum. Income after delivery of the complex.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a developed tourist area, close to one of the best beaches in Phuket.

Кaron beach is 1 km away.

