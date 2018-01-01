  1. Realting.com
New beautiful residence on the shore of the lagoon, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€214,513
;
15
About the complex

We offer functional apartments on the coast.

The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Wi-Fi
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the shore of the lagoon.

  • Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive
  • Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
Phuket, Thailand

Similar complexes
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Phuket, Thailand
from
€100,347
Residential complex Dream
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€44,133
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€486,927
Residential complex Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€221,721
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€154,148
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Phuket, Thailand
from
€522,207
Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district. The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace. The location on the hill surrounded by nature makes it possible to enjoy stunning views of the Andaman Sea and the mountains seen by tropical vegetation! In addition, the area is full of cafes, bars and spa centers, where every member of your family can have a good time. PLUSES OF LCD: - Large pool - Club - Parking - Garden - Bus to and from Nai Harn Beach and Yanui Beach - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Cleaning service Stunning sea views and luxurious surroundings make this project an ideal exclusive accommodation option in Phuket. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE. Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Complex of townhouses near the beach and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of townhouses near the beach and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€72,169
Agency: TRANIO
We offer townhouses with parking spaces. The residence features a park, a kids' playground, a security system. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near golf clubs, Phuket airport and Mai Khao beach. Phuket International Airport - 5 minutes Mai Khao Beach - 10 minutes Shopping mall - 15 minutes Phuket Old Town - 30 minutes
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€818,656
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool with a panoramic view of the city, a jacuzzi and a kids; zone, a steam bath, a roof-top garden, a parking, a gym, a library, a games room, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, close to shops and highways.
