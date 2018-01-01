New beautiful residence on the shore of the lagoon, Phuket, Thailand

Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district.
The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace.
The location on the hill surrounded by nature makes it possible to enjoy stunning views of the Andaman Sea and the mountains seen by tropical vegetation!
In addition, the area is full of cafes, bars and spa centers, where every member of your family can have a good time.
PLUSES OF LCD:
- Large pool
- Club
- Parking
- Garden
- Bus to and from Nai Harn Beach and Yanui Beach
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Cleaning service
Stunning sea views and luxurious surroundings make this project an ideal exclusive accommodation option in Phuket.
Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE. Legal support in the GIFT!
We offer townhouses with parking spaces.
The residence features a park, a kids' playground, a security system.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near golf clubs, Phuket airport and Mai Khao beach.
Phuket International Airport - 5 minutes
Mai Khao Beach - 10 minutes
Shopping mall - 15 minutes
Phuket Old Town - 30 minutes
The residence features a swimming pool with a panoramic view of the city, a jacuzzi and a kids; zone, a steam bath, a roof-top garden, a parking, a gym, a library, a games room, concierge service and around-the-clock security.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area, close to shops and highways.