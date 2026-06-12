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Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks EMPIRE

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$90,266
;
4
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ID: 3997
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    24

About the complex

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Русский Русский
EmpireTerm of delivery - IV sq. 2023Luxury complex of premium class for comfortable living and rest from one of the best developers in Pattaya.The complex consists of 24 floors located in the Jomtien area 800 meters from the best beach of the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand and the city, and the developed infrastructure at the level of 5 * will provide a comfortable stay.The Jomtien area is very green with the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail shops, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 64.0
Price per m², USD 4,166
Apartment price, USD 282,432
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 32.0
Price per m², USD 3,095
Apartment price, USD 99,030
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 38.3
Price per m², USD 1,935
Apartment price, USD 78,507

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

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Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks EMPIRE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$90,266
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