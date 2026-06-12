Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks EMPIRE

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EmpireTerm of delivery - IV sq. 2023Luxury complex of premium class for comfortable living and rest from one of the best developers in Pattaya.The complex consists of 24 floors located in the Jomtien area 800 meters from the best beach of the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand and the city, and the developed infrastructure at the level of 5 * will provide a comfortable stay.The Jomtien area is very green with the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail shops, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood.