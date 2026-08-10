Residential properties for sale in Vietnam

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Residential

Property for sale in Vietnam

;
Ho Chi Minh City
4
Nha Trang
8
Khánh Hòa Province
8
An Giang Province
6
Show more
21 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/11
🏝️ HOUSE IN VIETNAM: INVESTMENTS WITH INCOME AND RESALE POTENTIAL Description: I will he…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Studio apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Area 35 m²
🏠 PRE-SALE IN HO CHI MINH CITY: APARTMENTS FROM $54,000 BEFORE SALES LAUNCH Description: …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 room studio apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 28/30
The only offer in one of the most popular resorts in VietnamApartment - studio in installmen…
$59,400
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Buying investment property in Vietnam directly from a developer is profitable. Ho Chi Minh …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 15
Vietnam has invested $17 billion to turn the island into an ideal alternative to Bali – but …
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 25
🏝️ Ранние лоты в Хошимине! Старт 20.12.2024. Инвестиции от $54к. Пресейл!!! Ищете недв…
$54,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/11
🏝️ HOUSE IN VIETNAM: INVESTMENTS WITH INCOME AND RESALE POTENTIAL Description: I will he…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Buy a seaside paradise apartment in Phu Quoc, VIETNAM Investment property for rent for life…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Buy an apartment in Vietnam for rent Investments in real estate in Vietnam with PRESAIL inc…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/29
The only offer in one of the most popular resorts in VietnamApartment - studio in installmen…
$151,600
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Area 26 m²
Buy profitable investment property in Vietnam directly from the developer. Nha Trang is t…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
2 room apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Buy investment property by the sea in Vietnam Buy an apartment on Phu Quoc Island Tired of…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 9/11
🏝️ HOUSE IN VIETNAM: INVESTMENTS WITH INCOME AND RESALE POTENTIAL Description: I will he…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
2 room apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Buy profitable investment property in Vietnam directly from the developer. Nha Trang is t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 12/30
$70,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Area 26 m²
🏝️ APARTMENT IN NHA TRANG BY THE SEA: INVESTMENT & RENTAL FOR RUSSIANS Description: I wi…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Đà Nẵng, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Đà Nẵng, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 29
🚨 BUY A SEA-FRONT APARTMENT IN DA NANG 🇻🇳 | NEW PREMIUM PROJECT FOR INVESTORS IN VIETNAM 📍…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 21/30
27 m² Sea-View Studio, 21st Floor, Nha Trang, Vietnam — a highly liquid compact unit on the …
$95,156
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/30
The only offer in one of the most popular resorts in Vietnam The offer is ideal for obtainin…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/15
MEYPEARL HARMONY Project description Location: Phu Quoc island, Kien Giang province Apartmen…
$98,450
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Xa Cua Duong, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Xa Cua Duong, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/15
Apartment in the property in the most promising resort area of VietnamCompletely completed a…
$63,831
Leave a request

Property types in Vietnam

apartments

Properties features in Vietnam

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Vietnam is a unique country in its own way. It is located on the Indochina Peninsula, occupying its entire eastern part, due to which the length of the state's water border is comparable to the land border. This factor has made Vietnam a popular place for tourist recreation, and the service sector helps the country's GDP grow by 6-8% annually. Buying real estate in Vietnam on the shores of the South China Sea is not a problem, since the coastal real estate market is abundant in both secondary properties and new buildings.

Benefits of Buying Residential Property in Vietnam

With rapid urbanization, buying real estate in Vietnam seems like a good idea - cities are growing and so is the demand for property. According to CBRE Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Market and Hanoi show an annual price increase of 7-10%, and rental yields in large cities reach 6-8% per annum.

At the same time, housing prices in Vietnam are 2-3 times lower than in Thailand or Singapore. For example, the average cost of a square meter in Ho Chi Minh City is 2000-3500 USD, while in Bangkok it is 4000-6000 USD, and in Singapore - from 10,000 USD.

Since 2015, foreigners have been able to purchase up to 30% of apartments in a residential complex or up to 250 villas in one project (with a 50-year ownership and the possibility of extension), which also affects Vietnam's popularity for foreign investment.

Property Cost in Vietnam

How much is real estate in Vietnam? You can find a variety of real estate for sale in Vietnam - from compact studios to luxury villas. Prices vary significantly, but due to urbanization, apartments in new buildings predominate, although the secondary market should not be written off either - it is the most affordable.

Property for sale in Vietnam by type:

Property type Area (m²) Average price (USD)
Studios 25–50 60,000–100,000
Apartments (1-2 bedrooms) 50–80 80,000–150,000
Villas and townhouses 100–200 200,000–600,000

Where is the Best Place to Buy a House in Vietnam

The largest metropolis and economic center of the country is Ho Chi Minh City. Residential complexes aimed at expats and investors are being actively built here. The areas of the first and second districts are especially popular due to their proximity to international schools, restaurants and business centers. The average cost of real estate is 2000–3500 USD/m².

The second most popular city is the capital of Vietnam, Hanoi. Prices here are lower than in Ho Chi Minh City — 1200–2500 USD/m², and the basis of demand is housing for long-term rent to families.

Other popular cities:

  • Nha Trang. A resort town with a long coastline and high demand for short-term rentals, especially among tourists. The city is of most interest to investors because it remains popular with tourists even off-season.
  • Da Nang. A modern city whose growth is due to the presence of a coastline, international schools and an airport. Suitable for those seeking a balance between city life and resort recreation. The average cost per square meter is 1200-2200 USD.

Frequently asked questions about real estate for sale in Vietnam

What is the average cost of Vietnam property for sale?

Real estate prices in Vietnam depend on the location and class of the property. The most expensive are elite villas near major cities and penthouses in new housing estates. For their square meter they ask 5000-6000 euros.
Other properties cost on average 2000-4000 euros per square meter. In smaller communities, prices are set 20-30% below the market.

What are the most popular cities to buy real estate in Vietnam?

For permanent residence, you can choose Hanoi. The capital city offers a large number of places for employment and recreation.
If the task is to buy a house in Vietnam for rent, it is worth considering the picturesque resort of Nha Trang, where there are always a lot of tourists. Apartments and houses in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are also good for rent.

What documents do I need to prepare to buy real estate in Vietnam?

To purchase a home, foreigners need a passport with a residence permit stamped on it. A certificate confirming that the seller is or is not married will also be required.
Realting.com
Go