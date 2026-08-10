Residential properties for sale in Vietnam

Vietnam is a unique country in its own way. It is located on the Indochina Peninsula, occupying its entire eastern part, due to which the length of the state's water border is comparable to the land border. This factor has made Vietnam a popular place for tourist recreation, and the service sector helps the country's GDP grow by 6-8% annually. Buying real estate in Vietnam on the shores of the South China Sea is not a problem, since the coastal real estate market is abundant in both secondary properties and new buildings.

Benefits of Buying Residential Property in Vietnam

With rapid urbanization, buying real estate in Vietnam seems like a good idea - cities are growing and so is the demand for property. According to CBRE Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Market and Hanoi show an annual price increase of 7-10%, and rental yields in large cities reach 6-8% per annum.

At the same time, housing prices in Vietnam are 2-3 times lower than in Thailand or Singapore. For example, the average cost of a square meter in Ho Chi Minh City is 2000-3500 USD, while in Bangkok it is 4000-6000 USD, and in Singapore - from 10,000 USD.

Since 2015, foreigners have been able to purchase up to 30% of apartments in a residential complex or up to 250 villas in one project (with a 50-year ownership and the possibility of extension), which also affects Vietnam's popularity for foreign investment.

Property Cost in Vietnam

How much is real estate in Vietnam? You can find a variety of real estate for sale in Vietnam - from compact studios to luxury villas. Prices vary significantly, but due to urbanization, apartments in new buildings predominate, although the secondary market should not be written off either - it is the most affordable.

Property for sale in Vietnam by type:

Property type Area (m²) Average price (USD) Studios 25–50 60,000–100,000 Apartments (1-2 bedrooms) 50–80 80,000–150,000 Villas and townhouses 100–200 200,000–600,000

Where is the Best Place to Buy a House in Vietnam

The largest metropolis and economic center of the country is Ho Chi Minh City. Residential complexes aimed at expats and investors are being actively built here. The areas of the first and second districts are especially popular due to their proximity to international schools, restaurants and business centers. The average cost of real estate is 2000–3500 USD/m².

The second most popular city is the capital of Vietnam, Hanoi. Prices here are lower than in Ho Chi Minh City — 1200–2500 USD/m², and the basis of demand is housing for long-term rent to families.

Other popular cities: