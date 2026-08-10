Apartments for sale in Vietnam

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Apartments in Vietnam

;
Ho Chi Minh City
4
Nha Trang
8
Khánh Hòa Province
8
An Giang Province
6
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21 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/11
🏝️ HOUSE IN VIETNAM: INVESTMENTS WITH INCOME AND RESALE POTENTIAL Description: I will he…
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Studio apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Studio apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Area 35 m²
🏠 PRE-SALE IN HO CHI MINH CITY: APARTMENTS FROM $54,000 BEFORE SALES LAUNCH Description: …
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1 room studio apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 room studio apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 28/30
The only offer in one of the most popular resorts in VietnamApartment - studio in installmen…
$59,400
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Buying investment property in Vietnam directly from a developer is profitable. Ho Chi Minh …
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1 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 15
Vietnam has invested $17 billion to turn the island into an ideal alternative to Bali – but …
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 25
🏝️ Ранние лоты в Хошимине! Старт 20.12.2024. Инвестиции от $54к. Пресейл!!! Ищете недв…
$54,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/11
🏝️ HOUSE IN VIETNAM: INVESTMENTS WITH INCOME AND RESALE POTENTIAL Description: I will he…
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Apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Buy a seaside paradise apartment in Phu Quoc, VIETNAM Investment property for rent for life…
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Apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Buy an apartment in Vietnam for rent Investments in real estate in Vietnam with PRESAIL inc…
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1 bedroom apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/29
The only offer in one of the most popular resorts in VietnamApartment - studio in installmen…
$151,600
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Studio apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Area 26 m²
Buy profitable investment property in Vietnam directly from the developer. Nha Trang is t…
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2 room apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
2 room apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Buy investment property by the sea in Vietnam Buy an apartment on Phu Quoc Island Tired of…
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1 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 9/11
🏝️ HOUSE IN VIETNAM: INVESTMENTS WITH INCOME AND RESALE POTENTIAL Description: I will he…
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2 room apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
2 room apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Buy profitable investment property in Vietnam directly from the developer. Nha Trang is t…
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 12/30
$70,000
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Studio apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Area 26 m²
🏝️ APARTMENT IN NHA TRANG BY THE SEA: INVESTMENT & RENTAL FOR RUSSIANS Description: I wi…
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1 bedroom apartment in Đà Nẵng, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Đà Nẵng, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 29
🚨 BUY A SEA-FRONT APARTMENT IN DA NANG 🇻🇳 | NEW PREMIUM PROJECT FOR INVESTORS IN VIETNAM 📍…
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 21/30
27 m² Sea-View Studio, 21st Floor, Nha Trang, Vietnam — a highly liquid compact unit on the …
$95,156
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/30
The only offer in one of the most popular resorts in Vietnam The offer is ideal for obtainin…
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2 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/15
MEYPEARL HARMONY Project description Location: Phu Quoc island, Kien Giang province Apartmen…
$98,450
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1 bedroom apartment in Xa Cua Duong, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Xa Cua Duong, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/15
Apartment in the property in the most promising resort area of VietnamCompletely completed a…
$63,831
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Property types in Vietnam

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Vietnam

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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