  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Residential quarter Altoasis Phase II

Residential quarter Altoasis Phase II

Estepona, Spain
from
$534,980
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 39388
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 994630326
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Maria Pita

About the complex

Exclusive development of 87 single-family homes ready to move into, located in the western part of Estepona, next to the new High Resolution Hospital and right on the golf course. This enclave, undergoing a rapid urban expansion, is establishing itself as one of the most prestigious and promising residential destinations on the Costa del Sol. The homes, spread over two floors plus a basement, feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms, large private terraces, and in some cases, a solarium with stunning views of the sea and golf course. Designed in a modern style inspired by Mediterranean architecture, they offer bright rooms, marble floors, double-glazed windows, electric blinds, and a hot tub designed for your well-being and comfort. The residential complex includes exclusive common areas such as indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, and a gym, as well as redesigned gardens that foster harmony and well-being. The development is undergoing a complete renovation, both inside and out, to offer a high-quality, functional, and elegant environment. Thanks to its strategic location, surrounded by nature and perfectly connected to Estepona, Marbella, Sotogrande, and the Malaga and Gibraltar airports, Altoasis represents a unique investment and lifestyle opportunity on the Costa del Sol. Inmediate delivery.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Core Higueron
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,31M
Residential quarter Las Mesas Collection
Estepona, Spain
from
$790,667
Residential quarter Villa Satori
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,94M
Residential quarter Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Casares, Spain
from
$265,072
You are viewing
Residential quarter Altoasis Phase II
Estepona, Spain
from
$534,980
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Amaranta Living Casares Golf Fase 2
Residential quarter Amaranta Living Casares Golf Fase 2
Residential quarter Amaranta Living Casares Golf Fase 2
Residential quarter Amaranta Living Casares Golf Fase 2
Residential quarter Amaranta Living Casares Golf Fase 2
Show all Residential quarter Amaranta Living Casares Golf Fase 2
Residential quarter Amaranta Living Casares Golf Fase 2
Casares, Spain
from
$507,392
In the heart of the Andalusian coast, this new development offers everything, it is the perfect balance between fun and tranquility, tradition and modernity, sophistication and glamour. Located in an unparalleled natural environment, it is the best access point to the beaches of the Costa …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Zenity Blau I
Residential quarter Zenity Blau I
Residential quarter Zenity Blau I
Residential quarter Zenity Blau I
Residential quarter Zenity Blau I
Show all Residential quarter Zenity Blau I
Residential quarter Zenity Blau I
Estepona, Spain
from
$597,266
This new development features a project of 105 apartments offering options of 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms. Your new home will be synonymous with tranquility and happiness, where you can relax in the outdoor pools and enjoy the magnificent green areas. If you are a sports enthusiast, you will have…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Emerald View
Residential quarter Emerald View
Residential quarter Emerald View
Residential quarter Emerald View
Residential quarter Emerald View
Show all Residential quarter Emerald View
Residential quarter Emerald View
Mijas, Spain
from
$847,549
Welcome to an exclusive residential community nestled in the peaceful hills of Mijas, just minutes from the golden beaches and cosmopolitan lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Surrounded by Mediterranean nature and panoramic sea views, this development offers a new, elevated standard of living,…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications