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Residential quarter Villa Henrietta

Benahavis, Spain
from
$5,67M
;
7
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ID: 39377
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 243222847
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Camino de Montemayor

About the complex

Contemporary two-story villa in a natural setting in the hills of Montemayor. A prime location with panoramic views of the coast and nature. 24-hour security in a gated community with security cameras. Six bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a separate toilet and another by the pool, space for a gym, home cinema and wine cellar, a covered terrace, and an outdoor kitchen. Elevator access to all floors, a garage for two cars, and parking for two more. High ceilings and large windows create a feeling of spaciousness and light throughout the house. Fully equipped open-concept kitchen and bathrooms. Underfloor heating. Heated pool. Turnkey project by Belgian developers, built with the highest quality and the highest guarantees. The interior can be customized according to the client's wishes.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain

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Residential quarter Villa Henrietta
Benahavis, Spain
from
$5,67M
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