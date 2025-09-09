  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante

Orihuela, Spain
$313,143
50
ID: 27869
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  • Town
    Orihuela

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

2, 3-Bedroom Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Costa Blanca

Nestled in the elevated part of Dehesa de Campoamor, in close proximity to the marina and the renowned beaches of Cala de Campoamor and Platja de La Glea, this residential complex presents a charming Mediterranean escape with kilometers of pristine sandy shores and crystalline waters. Furthermore, the region's allure extends to golf enthusiasts, as it boasts one of the finest and most prestigious golf clubs in the entire Mediterranean, with year-round opportunities for golfing.

This seaside haven is embraced by lush greenery and finds itself adjacent to a nature reserve of significant ecological importance. The nearby coastal towns of Torrevieja, Orihuela, Alicante, and Cartagena provide a wealth of services and leisure activities, enriching the experience for residents and visitors alike. Conveniently, the Alicante and Murcia airports are just a 35 to 50-minute drive away, and the Dehesa de Campoamor bus station connects the complex to all major towns in the region.

Enveloped by picturesque green spaces, this complex offers the perfect setting for leisurely strolls and sports activities. Its grand facade and expansive gardens create a captivating ambiance within the premises. The flats for sale in Alicante, each feature spacious terraces with breathtaking sea views. Additionally, the communal areas offer gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, and a sizable indoor heated pool for year-round enjoyment.

Prospective residents have the freedom to choose the accommodation that best suits their preferences, ranging from 2 or 3-bedroom flats to penthouses and ground-floor units with private gardens. All of these living spaces come equipped with generous terraces, modern-style kitchens featuring ample storage units, and high-quality household appliances.


ALC-00238

Location on the map

Orihuela, Spain
Education
Healthcare

