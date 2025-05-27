Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

Piran Pirano
3
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Piran Pirano, Slovenia
2 bedroom house
Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Area 129 m²
This unique house in the centre of Piran was completely renovated in 2008. This unique ho…
$684,017
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
House in Piran Pirano, Slovenia
House
Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Area 120 m²
Townhouse on the Adriatic coast.Townhouse ("double") house in Parecago, built in 1952 and co…
$785,054
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Piran Pirano, Slovenia
6 bedroom house
Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
A house is sold in a prestigious area – Sichovlier, Portoroge The object consists of four …
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
House in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 316 m²
A multi-apartment house with large land plots with a beautiful view of the salt marshes.The …
$3,15M
Leave a request
House in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 86 m²
Plot of land for construction of a villa on the Adriatic coast. We offer you a unique prope…
$1,55M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go