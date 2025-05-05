Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

Apartment in Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/3
This fully furnished ground-floor apartment, located just a short walk from the iconic Tarti…
$161,463
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 44 m²
Apartment on the Slovenian Adriatic coast. Renovated, beautiful two-bedroom apartment facin…
$292,520
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 40 m²
A cozy apartment on the coast. The apartment is located on the second floor of a 5-storey …
$229,700
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 180 m²
Large apartment within walking distance of the Adriatic Sea.For sale apartment located in a …
$855,977
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment on the sea coast of Slovenia .Luxurious three-room apartment with a terrace, stora…
$597,221
Apartment in Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Area 200 m²
Penthouse on the Adriatic coast of Slovenia.In a beautiful location, in close proximity to t…
$1,48M
