Villas for sale in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Skofljica, Slovenia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Skofljica, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 766 m²
For sale a modern designed villa in the heart of nature with spectacular views of Triglav an…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa 4 room villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 3
We are selling a prestigious villa with a beautiful view of the Rozna dolina all the way to …
€3,40M

