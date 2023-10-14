Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a wonderfully arranged terraced house in a quiet location with an excellent floor p…
€550,000
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern and very well-built semi-detached house located in a quiet location in Trn…
€1,70M
3 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
In an excellent and quiet location below Rožnik stands a beautifully residential house for s…
€959,000
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious Villa with Breathtaking View of Rožna Dolina and mountain Krim. Just complete…
€2,99M
3 room house in city center, with parking in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a beautiful modern house that combines living comfort and city life in the best w…
€1,70M
4 room house in city center, with parking in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
A brand new house under construction - an oasis of modern comfort and luxury. We are prou…
€995,000
Villa 4 room villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa 4 room villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 3
We are selling a prestigious villa with a beautiful view of the Rozna dolina all the way to …
€3,40M
House with sauna in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House with sauna
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 694 m²
 Elite house in the style of alpine chalets…
€1,90M

