Apartments for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

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Apartments and flats in Ljubljana, Slovenia

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21 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa Stanežiče is a modern, high-standard four-apartment semi-detached house, situated in a…
$1,10M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern 3-room apartment with a large summer terrace and a view of the Lubljana Castle and Mo…
$1,15M
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/3
New furnished apartment in Ljubljana, in the first biophilic LCD in SloveniaTwo-bedroom apar…
$529,612
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/3
New furnished apartment in Ljubljana, in the first biophilic LCD in SloveniaTwo-bedroom apar…
$529,004
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3 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This is an exceptional opportunity to buy a beautiful apartment in one of Ljubljana’s most d…
$723,479
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 298 m²
EXCLUSIVITY: DUPLEX PENTHOUSE WITH A VIEW OF LJUBLJANA CASTLE Location: Ljubljana-Trnovo,…
$3,65M
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Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 452 m²
Floor 6/7
New premium class apartment in the center of LjubljanaIn the heart of the capital, we exclus…
$4,58M
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 91 m²
Three-bedroom apartment in one of the most popular areas of Ljubljana, in BejigradWe bring t…
$626,086
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 168 m²
New four-bedroom apartment with atrium in Ljubljana.Parmova Street is a new urban residentia…
$799,710
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 205 m²
ABOVE-STANDARD APARTMENT - SEARCHABLE LOCATION Location: Ljubljana-Bežigrad   Year …
$1,04M
VAT
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Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 92 m²
Apartment in one of the most popular residential complexes on the Adriatic coast.In a quiet …
$751,985
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 90 m²
Three-bedroom apartment in one of the most popular areas of Ljubljana, in BejigradWe bring t…
$629,052
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3 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Floor 3/4
Nestled in the vibrant Mestni trg of Ljubljana’s City Centre, this fully renovated apartment…
$1,46M
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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English, Русский, Deutsch
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 120 m²
Elegant spacious apartment on the Slovenian Adriatic coastIn the prestigious area of Portoro…
$1,02M
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern 3-room apartment with a large summer terrace and a view of the Lubljana Castle and Mo…
$1,14M
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 168 m²
New four-bedroom apartment with atrium in Ljubljana.Parmova Street is a new urban residentia…
$803,580
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 92 m²
Three-bedroom luxury apartment in the nearest suburb of Ljubljana.A three-bedroom apartment …
$912,488
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2 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 3/4
Nestled in the heart of Ljubljana, this exceptional 2-bedroom apartment exudes timeless eleg…
$1,39M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 15/15
Unmatched Views & Privacy From the top of Kvartet, enjoy sweeping, uninterrupted views of…
$1,30M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
The apartment is located on three levels:Level 1: bright and spacious living room, including…
$2,27M
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4 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 390 m²
The apartments are a part of an exclusive building located in the heart of Ljubljana, Sloven…
$5,28M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Ljubljana, Slovenia

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