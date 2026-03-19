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Жилой квартал LOOA Estepona

Эстепона, Испания
от
$583,614
;
20
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ID: 39559
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1016467974
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона
  • Адрес
    Avenida Alemania

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English English
Discover an exclusive boutique residential development in one of the most sought-after locations on the Costa del Sol. A unique project that combines contemporary design, architectural elegance, and a privileged location just minutes from the sea, created for those seeking an exceptional living experience. The development consists of just 22 exclusive three-bedroom residences, creating an intimate and private environment in the heart of Estepona. Each home has been carefully designed to offer spacious living areas, abundant natural light, and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, embracing the true Mediterranean lifestyle. Its contemporary architecture is complemented by premium-quality finishes, functional layouts, and expansive terraces that become a natural extension of the home. Large floor-to-ceiling windows flood each room with natural light, creating warm, elegant, and inviting spaces throughout the year. Key features include: • Exclusive low-density development with only 22 residences. • Prime location in one of Estepona’s most promising and desirable areas. • Modern and sophisticated architectural design. • Spacious terraces and outdoor areas designed for relaxation and enjoyment. • High-quality specifications, premium finishes, and meticulous attention to detail. • Excellent connectivity to Marbella, Puerto Banús, Málaga, and Málaga International Airport. More than just a home, this project represents a lifestyle. A haven of wellbeing, privacy, and comfort where residents can enjoy the exceptional climate of the Costa del Sol, surrounded by first-class amenities, renowned golf courses, outstanding gastronomy, and some of the finest beaches in the Mediterranean. A modern, elegant, and exclusive residential development designed for those who value quality, tranquility, and the authentic experience of living by the sea.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

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Жилой квартал LOOA Estepona
Эстепона, Испания
от
$583,614
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