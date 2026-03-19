Жилой квартал Villa Merisa

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Welcome to an extraordinary private villa in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, where contemporary architecture, exquisite interiors, and stunning outdoor spaces merge to create the ultimate luxury retreat. Recently renovated to the highest standards, this magnificent residence offers a perfect combination of modern elegance and Mediterranean charm.
Prime location : Situated in prestigious Nueva Andalucía, this villa offers a peaceful and private setting while being just minutes away from world-class golf courses, the luxurious marina of Puerto Banús, high-end boutiques, gourmet restaurants, and the stunning golden beaches of Marbella.
Architectural brilliance and interior design : Designed by Jesús Estepa Rubio and Antonio Estepa Rubio of ER Arquitectos and styled by AALTO Exclusive Design, this villa is a masterpiece of refined sophistication. Natural stone, elegant glass elements, and pure architectural lines create a harmonious connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
A home of distinction and prestige : This villa represents the pinnacle of luxury in Marbella, combining brilliant architecture, exquisite interiors, and resort-worthy outdoor spaces. Whether as a permanent residence, luxury retreat, or investment, this property offers unparalleled exclusivity in one of Marbella's most coveted areas.
Местонахождение на карте
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Финансы
Досуг
Калькулятор ипотеки
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Стоимость жилья
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