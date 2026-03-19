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Жилой квартал Aire

Bel Air, Испания
от
$531,283
;
10
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ID: 39427
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1764657275
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона
  • Деревня
    Bel Air
  • Адрес
    Islas Bermudas

О комплексе

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English English
Exclusive development located in Cancelada, one of the best areas of the New Golden Mile of Estepona. The residential complex has 57 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with first floor apartments with garden and/or large terraces as well as penthouses. The homes will have storage room and garage, and you can enjoy completely unobstructed views of the mountains and in most of them you can enjoy wonderful views of the Mediterranean Sea. The development has a swimming pool, ideal for enjoying the more than 320 days of sun and good weather that the Costa del Sol offers, both alone and in the company of the family. You will also have access to an equipped indoor gym, outdoor sports area and access to the exclusive Club House of Cancelada with spa, sauna, gym and cafeteria area. This consolidated area is chosen every year by thousands of tourists who stay in luxurious hotels such as the Kempinski Resort Hotel (one of the Leading Hotels of the World), or the fantastic Villa Padierna. Cancelada is also a key point for golf lovers, as in the vicinity are some of the most important golf courses in Andalusia: Flamingos Golf, Cancelada Club Golf, El Campanario Golf & Country House, Atalaya Golf & Country Club among others. In addition, if your passion is horse riding, you will find a paradise in the Escuela de Arte Ecuestre Costa del Sol, a center approved by the British Horse Society. Double AA energy rating.

Местонахождение на карте

Bel Air, Испания
Образование
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Aire
Bel Air, Испания
от
$531,283
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