  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Жилой квартал Palm 11

Жилой квартал Palm 11

Benalmadena, Испания
от
$5,55 млн
;
17
Оставить заявку
ID: 39352
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 92850597
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Benalmadena

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
An exclusive refuge that goes beyond the ordinary. Here, life takes on a unique dimension, marked by avant-garde style and sea views that will leave you breathless. This villa is a testimony of luxury, grandeur and minimalism, where natural light is the protagonist, flooding every corner of this impressive home. The architecture is truly extraordinary, with exteriors that merge with a modern and soft garden, an infinity pool that invites relaxation and panoramic views of the bay of Fuengirola. Here, nature becomes your best ally, providing privacy and a fascinating environment. Upon entering this marvel, you will be greeted by a spacious lobby that connects both floors, and the main living room will welcome you with its impressive height of 7 meters and views of the garden. The open kitchen integrates perfectly with the living room, and the ceramic tiled floors with underfloor heating in the main living room will provide you with incomparable comfort. The ground floor also houses the master bedroom, with its dressing room and bathroom with spa bath, uniquely connected to a gym via a wooden walkway. Bathrooms are fitted with top-of-the-line Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, while a spacious hallway offers an abundance of storage space and three bright bedrooms with additional bathrooms. The kitchen has been carefully renovated and equipped with top-of-the-line appliances from Gaggenau, Bosch and AEG, including an extra-large American fridge, microwave, oven, ceramic hob, extractor hood, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer. Every interior detail bears the signature of the CARRÉ brand, guaranteeing quality and insulation in all doors and cabinets. TECHNAL windows offer exceptional thermal and acoustic performance, while DAIKIN's hot/cold air conditioning system ensures your comfort at all times. The exteriors are a paradise in themselves, with a covered and open terrace that invites you to relax. The jacuzzi, the infinity pool caressed by two large cork oaks, a space for hammocks and the garden gives you an escape zone deep in the land. You will also find a closed garage for two cars, an outdoor storage room and a half basketball court.

Местонахождение на карте

Benalmadena, Испания
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Seven Diamonds
Эстепона, Испания
от
$1,74 млн
Жилой комплекс SaliSol RESORT
Гуардамар, Испания
от
$262,315
Жилой квартал Mijas Sea Views Phase III
Михас, Испания
от
$679,177
Жилой комплекс Eden Beach
La Mata, Испания
от
$314,172
Жилой квартал Elysea Suites
Михас, Испания
от
$1,20 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Palm 11
Benalmadena, Испания
от
$5,55 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой комплекс SaliSol RESORT
Жилой комплекс SaliSol RESORT
Жилой комплекс SaliSol RESORT
Жилой комплекс SaliSol RESORT
Жилой комплекс SaliSol RESORT
Показать все Жилой комплекс SaliSol RESORT
Жилой комплекс SaliSol RESORT
Гуардамар, Испания
от
$262,315
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2024
Количество этажей 5
Площадь 79 м²
3 объекта недвижимости 3
Закрытый комплекс с бассейном, зеленой зоной, круглогодичным спа-салоном. На территории есть коворкинг-пространство, умное почтовое отделение, круглосуточная кофейня, зарядка для электромобилей и скутеров, а также детская игровая площадка. Высокоскоростной волоконно-оптический интернет. Р…
Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 2 комнаты
79.0
286,688 – 308,303
Агентство
EspanaTour
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал One 80 Collection
Жилой квартал One 80 Collection
Жилой квартал One 80 Collection
Жилой квартал One 80 Collection
Жилой квартал One 80 Collection
Показать все Жилой квартал One 80 Collection
Жилой квартал One 80 Collection
Эстепона, Испания
от
$807,731
This stylish boutique development is conveniently located a few minutes far away from the delightful town of Estepona, one of the most popular beachside resorts on Spain’s southern coast. Close to this thriving centre, an elegant apartment complex arranged in 40 low-rise residences av…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры со светлыми интерьерами в Бенальмадене, Малага
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры со светлыми интерьерами в Бенальмадене, Малага
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры со светлыми интерьерами в Бенальмадене, Малага
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры со светлыми интерьерами в Бенальмадене, Малага
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры со светлыми интерьерами в Бенальмадене, Малага
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры со светлыми интерьерами в Бенальмадене, Малага
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры со светлыми интерьерами в Бенальмадене, Малага
Benalmadena, Испания
от
$1,05 млн
Год сдачи 2028
Идеальные квартиры и пентхаусы в Бенальмадене в комплексе с развитой инфраструктурой Торремуэлье — уютный прибрежный район в Бенальмадене на побережье Коста-дель-Соль. Он известен живописными видами на море, спокойной атмосферой и удобной близостью к пляжам и природным зонам. Здесь сочетаютс…
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации