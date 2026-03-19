Жилой квартал Organic I

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New development of semi‑detached homes in Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre
New residential development of semi‑detached houses with private garden and swimming pool, located in the well‑established area of Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre. The project offers modern homes designed to maximise space, natural light and functionality, in a well‑connected environment close to all amenities and with direct access to the motorway. Málaga Airport is approximately 15 minutes away and the city centre around 25 minutes.
KEY FEATURES
- Approx. 230–250 m² built (including basement)
- Plots of approx. 255 m²
- 3 bedrooms
- 3 bathrooms
- Open‑plan living, dining and kitchen area
- Private garden, swimming pool (18 m² water surface) and covered porch
- Basement level with open‑plan space and full bathroom
DISTRIBUTION
- Main floor: Entrance hall, spacious open‑plan living‑dining area with integrated kitchen, guest toilet and direct access to the porch, garden and private pool. Option to add an additional bedroom.
- Upper floor: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with en‑suite bathroom and dressing area. Secondary bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and access to outdoor space.
- Basement: Spacious open‑plan area with natural light and full bathroom, ideal as a cinema room, gym, office or independent guest area.
EXTERIORS
- Private swimming pool (saltwater system)
- Garden and pergola‑covered porch
- Outdoor parking space within the plot
SPECIFICATIONS
- Aluminium exterior carpentry with thermal break and double glazing
- Porcelain flooring throughout and non‑slip finishes in outdoor areas
- Fully fitted bathrooms with modern sanitaryware and fittings
- Aerothermal system for hot water
- Pre‑installation for ducted air conditioning
- Pre‑installation for electric vehicle charging point
Местонахождение на карте
Алаурин-де-ла-Торре, Испания
Образование
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг
Калькулятор ипотеки
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