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Жилой квартал Villa Marbesa

Artola, Испания
от
$4,43 млн
;
20
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ID: 39039
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1952807267
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Деревня
    Artola
  • Адрес
    Calle Tenerife

О комплексе

Перевод
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English English
New Villa project located in Marbella. This property will be built on 3 floors with panoramic lift consisting of an entrance hall, 3 bedrooms with bathrooms en suite, and a garden with swimming pool, some trees and shrubs and a swimming pool. On the first floor, we have the guest toilet, a fully fitted kitchen with all appliances, a living-dining room, the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room, and a heated swimming pool. In the basement, there is a large garage, a laundry room equipped with cupboards, worktop, sink, cinema room, 2 bedrooms with shared bathroom (possibility to add a second bathroom), utility room and distributor. The solarium has a pergola with sitting area, barbecue area and jacuzzi. Other features of the property: - Bathroom walls with Coverlam (Grespania) slabs. - Bathrooms by Roca - Geberit - Villeroy-Boch. - Aerothermics/air conditioning. - Lift. - Underfloor heating throughout the villa. - Windows to the ceiling with sunken rail, 5+5/chamber/4+4. - Invisible doors to ceiling. - Fully fitted kitchen with aluminium framed doors. - Island with Coverlam with no visible joints. - Bosch or AEG appliances. - Heated swimming pool. - Blinds in ground floor bedrooms. - Solar panels and 2 x 10kW lithium batteries. - Car charger. - LED lights in the driveway to the garage and at the entrance to the villa. - Twilight recessed lights. - Motorised entrance door and gate.

Местонахождение на карте

Artola, Испания
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Villa Marbesa
Artola, Испания
от
$4,43 млн
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