О застройщике

Silk Development is responsible for the management of all projects within the Silk Road Group. The list includes Radisson brand hotels in Tbilisi, Batumi and Tsinandali, as well as the “Park Hotel” in Tsinandali, Tsinandali Estate Villas, a multifunctional complex “Republic”, the “Iveria Beach Club”, a night club “Noble Savage”, the café “Iveria”, sport complex “Neptune” and residential complex “Green Cape Botanico”.

Silk Development is a subsidiary of Silk Real Estate. Silk Real Estate’s portfolio boasts assets valued at an estimated 900 million GEL. Since 2005, Silk Road Group has invested up to one billion USD in Georgia’s economy.