  1. Realting.com
  2. Застройщики
  3. Silk Development

Silk Development

Грузия, Тбилиси
;
Оставить заявку
Тип компании
Тип компании
Застройщик
Год основания компании
Год основания компании
2020
На платформе
На платформе
1 год
Языки общения
Языки общения
English, Русский
Веб-сайт
Веб-сайт
silkdevelopment.ge/
О застройщике

Silk Development is responsible for the management of all projects within the Silk Road Group. The list includes Radisson brand hotels in Tbilisi, Batumi and Tsinandali, as well as the “Park Hotel” in Tsinandali, Tsinandali Estate Villas, a multifunctional complex “Republic”, the “Iveria Beach Club”, a night club “Noble Savage”, the café “Iveria”, sport complex “Neptune” and residential complex “Green Cape Botanico”. 

Silk Development is a subsidiary of Silk Real Estate. Silk Real Estate’s portfolio boasts assets valued at an estimated 900 million GEL. Since 2005, Silk Road Group has invested up to one billion USD in Georgia’s economy. 

Время работы
Закрыто сейчас
Сейчас в компании: 17:00
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Понедельник
10:00 - 20:00
Вторник
10:00 - 20:00
Среда
10:00 - 20:00
Четверг
10:00 - 20:00
Пятница
12:00 - 17:00
Суббота
12:00 - 17:00
Воскресенье
Выходной
Новостройки
Смотреть все 1 новостройка
Жилой комплекс Green Cape Botanico
Жилой комплекс Green Cape Botanico
Батуми, Грузия
от
$138,000
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Количество этажей 7
О проектеРасположенный в вечнозеленом субтропическом окружении, Green Cape Botanico — это уникальный проект в 2 минутах ходьбы от Ботанического сада, напротив галечного пляжа Черного моря. Строительный проект был завершен в 2023 году. Комплекс включает в себя два 7-этажных жилых здания, кото…
Застройщик
Silk Development
Оставить заявку
Другие застройщики
Like House
Грузия, Батуми
Год основания компании 2007
Жилая недвижимость 2
За 15 лет деятельности компании Like House возведено более 248 500 квадратных метров жилого фонда в Батуми. На счету компании 12 завершенных проектов и 1 на стадии строительства. Компания Like House осуществляет полный комплекс строительно-монтажных работ по возведению зданий и сооружений…
Оставить заявку
Georgian Group
Грузия, Батуми
Жилая недвижимость 6 Земельные участки 1
ЭЛИТНАЯ НЕДВИЖИМОСТЬ БАТУМИ СЧАСТЛИВ ТОТ, КТО СЧАСТЛИВ У СЕБЯ ДОМА Новый элитный жилой комплекс LemonGarden сочетает в себе качественное жилье, транспортную доступность и спокойствие окружающей природы. LemonGarden Residence&Spa расположен в экологически чистом районе Нового бульвар…
Оставить заявку
Dreamland Oasis Chakvi
Грузия, Озургети
Новостройки 1 Жилая недвижимость 13
Dreamland Oasis в Чакви – это первый жилой и оздоровительный комплекс премиум-класса в Грузии. Здесь, Вы как будто находитесь в небольшом курортном городе со своей  собственной инфраструктурой, которая разработана таким образом, чтобы обеспечить Ваш максимальный комфорт во время отдыха, не в…
Оставить заявку
Premium Premium
BLOX
Грузия, Тбилиси
Новостройки 1 Жилая недвижимость 6 Коммерческая недвижимость 1
BLOX работает на рынке девелопмента недвижимости в Грузии с 2016 года и каждый день создает новые комфортные условия жизни. Нашим приоритетом является обеспечение наших клиентов безопасными, отвечающими европейским стандартам, высококачественными жилыми помещениями, построенными в зеленых и …
Оставить заявку
Hilton Serviced Apartments
Грузия, Батуми
Год основания компании 2015
Жилая недвижимость 3
Tourinvest Management Group работает в Грузии с 2008 года, является одним из крупнейших инвесторов в Грузии, общий объем инвестиций составляет около 200 миллионов долларов. Профиль компании включает следующие виды операционной деятельности: Строительство, продажа недвижимости, управление нед…
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти